10 Practical Gardening Accessories

Ranging from a colourful Bird House to outdoor lights, explore a selection of accessories that can help you get the most out of your garden.

We start with a water feature sure to add some style to your green space…

1. 2-Tier Water Fountain

© Supplied by Easylife

Completely self-contained and ready to enjoy straight out of the box (just add water!), our two-tier Water Fountain does not require any pipework or tapping into the mains water supply.

A solar-powered pump sends water trickling down two wooden-effect barrels, adding a touch of tranquility to the garden.

2. Leaf Branch Solar Garden Lights

© Supplied by Easylife

Giving readers a choice of eight light settings to choose from, our Leaf Branch Solar Garden Lights have been designed to look like branches of foliage.

Ideal for driveways or skirting a path, 60 delicate leaves are illuminated by small, multi-coloured LEDs.

3. Postbox Bird House

© Supplied by Easylife

Celebrating the iconic design of a traditional Royal Mail letterbox, this functional Bird House is ideal for all small garden birds including finches, blue tits and robins.

4. Solar Flickering Flame Torch

© Supplied by Easylife

A stylish addition to any garden, these solar torches copy the movement of flames.

Turning on automatically at dusk and off at dawn, add some sensational lighting to your garden or entrance.

5. Deluxe LED Solar Lights

© Supplied by Easylife

Turning themselves on at dusk, add some light to gloomy areas in the garden with these Solar Lights.

Ideal for outdoor step areas, walls or mounting to fence posts, each unit has its own solar panel that charges during the day, providing up to 8 hours of usage.

6. Artificial Grass Rake

© Supplied by Easylife

Taking care of artificial lawns, specially designed bristles on our Grass Rake help lift tufts of artificial grass back to their original position.

7. Instant Door Screen

© Supplied by Easylife

Keep your home ventilated and insect free with our easy-to-fit Door Screen.

An excellent measure against flies and other curious insects, the Door Screen fits in minutes and can just as quickly be removed, folded neatly away for storage.

8. Automatic Watering Spikes

© Supplied by Easylife

An ingenious way to look after houseplants when you are away, our automatic watering spikes fit around old soft drinks bottles.

Simply fill the bottle with water and press the spike into the soil.

Add plant food or fertiliser where appropriate for better results.

9. Thermal Tap Jacket

© Supplied by Easylife

One accessory to consider for winter (here before you know it!), our Thermal Insulating Tap Jacket is an excellent precautionary measure against colder temperatures.

Easy on the eye and made from durable material, the tap cover can be fitted quickly and easily.

10. Butterfly Stair Traction Treads

© Supplied by Easylife

Helping to remove dirt and debris from footwear whilst allowing snow and water to drain through, our Butterfly Treads are an excellent, practical option for entrances.

Made from heavyweight, recycled rubber, treads are weather-resistant and can be rinsed clean with a quick hosing.

