12 Lovely Shrubs To Enjoy In Your Garden

Explore a wide selection of stylish shrubs, starting with an evergreen option adding some lovely scent to your garden.

1. Gardenia Crown Jewel

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Hardy, growing large double blooms, we start with an excellent, outdoor Gardenia.

Crown Jewel is also known for its scent whilst also producing beautiful white double flowers against a striking green foliage backdrop.

2. The Fairy Pink

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A popular version of the Polyantha Rose, enjoy layers upon layers of lovely pink petals set against thick green foliage.

Producing flowers throughout the summer months, The Fairy Pink will not only add style to your garden but a little fragrance too.

3. Exochorda macanthra ‘The Bride’

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A highly regarded RHS Award of Garden Merit Winner, The Bride or ‘Pearly Bush’ produces layers of lovely white flowers.

Ideal for use in the garden as a border or a star attraction, The Bride is a lovely addition to green spaces.

4. Buddleia

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Flowering from June to September, Buddleia grows striking flower clusters.

The perfect plant for readers looking to attract pollinators, Buddleia is easy to grow and adds a sustained period of colour and interest into the garden.

5. Euonymus Alatus

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Growing fiery red foliage in autumn, this spectacular shrub is also commonly known as the ‘Burning Bush’.

Recognised by the RHS, Euonymus Alatus or the ‘Winged Spindle’ is native to parts of Asia.

6. Sarcococca ‘Purple Stem’

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Something of a slow grower, the ‘Purple Stem’ is quite hardy, gradually transforming into a dense shrub.

Flowering from December to March, slightly pink white flowers grow up stems, adding a little colour to your garden at the start of the year.

7. Cornus

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Growing brilliant crimson winter shoots that will brighten up the dull winter, Cornus brings something different to the table through each season.

Growing green in summer, leaves gradually turn a shade of orange before transitioning into reddish-purple.

As the temperature drops, leaves fall away, revealing bright red stems.

8. Potentilla

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Cheerful colour aplenty, Potentilla are an ideal for readers looking to spruce up their summer garden display.

Flowering from May to September, Potentilla are relatively low maintenance, their colourful flowers (with yellow centres) certainly stand out from the crowd in full bloom.

9. Callicarpa Profusion

© Supplied by J. Parkers

An RHS Award of Garden Merit holder, loved by pollinators and birds, Callicarpa Profusion adds year-round interest to the garden.

Known for its striking berries that stand firm in autumn whilst the shrub loses its leaves, Callicarpa Profusion is best grown in small groups.

10. Weigela

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Add a little character to your summer garden with Weigela.

Ideal for borders or flowerbeds, Weigela’s compact growth also makes it worth considering for pots and containers carefully positioned throughout your garden.

11. Buxus

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Comfortable growing in the shade and suitable for a variety of soil types and a wide range of scenarios, Buxus or the Box Hedge plant is one of the most resilient shrubs on today’s list.

Firmly establish your garden layout and carefully shape the eventual dense foliage for maximum effect in your green space.

12. Hydrangea

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A stylish display option growing masses of conical flowers that mature and transform from June to November, Hydrangea adds ever-changing colour to the garden.

Ideally planted in containers, brighten up neglected areas around your garden and add a talking point with beautiful Hydrangea.

