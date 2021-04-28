12 Plants to Help Attract Pollinators into the Garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Welcome and support pollinators in your garden whilst adding lovely colour with today’s selection of striking plants.

We start with a firm favourite amongst bumblebees…

1. Rudbeckia Goldsturm

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A lovely perennial adding a big splash of yellow to the garden, Goldsturm is a multi-award-winning plant.

Blooming from the middle of summer until the first frosts take hold, Rudbeckia grows huge daisy-like flowers attracting bumblebees and other insects into the garden.

2. Sedum

© Supplied by J. Parkers

An excellent ground cover solution, Sedum is extremely versatile and rather easy to grow.

Choose whether to plant in patio containers, at the front of borders or across rockeries.

Gardening Tip – To help pollinators, avoid using pesticides where possible.

When Sedum begins to bloom, all manner of pollinators including bees will have a fantastic source of nectar to make use of as they work away and navigate between colourful flowers.

3. Campanula Portenschlagiana

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Producing crucial pollen and nectar, Campanula grows into a dense mat of colour.

A firm way of dealing with weeds, Campanula grows in a variety of settings and puts up a strong resistance to pests in the garden.

4. Dwarf Lavender Munstead

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Adding a lovely scent to the garden whilst strongly appealing to pollinators, Lavender Munstead is a lovely hedging solution, helping readers carefully define different areas within their garden.

Readers looking to bring some of that lovely scent indoors – dry out both the foliage and flowers to create a lovely display inside your home that will last for months!

5. Echinacea

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Echinacea or ‘Coneflowers’ attract bees and a wide variety of butterflies into the garden.

Their rich in nectar huge, daisy-like flowers not only attract small insects but encourage birdlife as well.

6. Dahlia Collarettes

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Dahlia are extremely popular throughout the UK. However, the Collarette variety is particularly useful for exploring pollinators.

Insects find pollen easier to access on this variety compared to others, the flower heads growing in a wide variety of beautiful colours.

7. Serenity Osteospermum

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Attracting beneficial pollinators, the ‘African Daisy’ is another excellent ground cover solution.

Arriving in a selection of vibrant colours, Serenity Osteospermum produce cheerful daisy-shaped blooms.

Ideal for patio pots, borders or containers, African daisies are ideally protected during the winter months so readers can enjoy year after year.

8. Geranium Versicolor

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Producing unusual pink-veined white flowers, encourage bees and butterflies whilst creating a stunning feature with Geranium Versicolor.

Gardening Tip – Use a shallow dish or container filled with water filled with loose stones or twigs to provide a suitable water source. Ensure there is plenty of standing areas for pollinators to land on and avoid the water.

Scented and providing some dramatic ground cover, Versicolor is an excellent perennial solution to consider introducing into your garden.

9. New York Asters

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A late bloomer, Aster novi-Belgii or New York Asters, spring into life towards the end of the summer months.

Growing charming daisy-like flowers add a little colour with contrasting bright yellow centres that add a talking point whilst also attracting a selection of pollinators into your garden.

10. Lobelia Starship

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Create a wonderful summer display with Lobelia Starship. Available in a variety of colours including Blue, Deep Rose and bright Scarlet, Lobelia is extremely bee-friendly.

Growing tall flower spikes rising out of deep green foliage, Lobelia is ideal for patio containers or borders.

11. Lychnis Petite Jenny

© Supplied by J. Parkers

Compact, bright and known to attract butterflies, Lychnis Petite Jenny is a lovely perennial option.

Growing to a height up to 40 cm, this perennial produces lavender-pink flowers sure to add some interest to your garden.

12. Gaillardia Aristata ‘Kobold’

© Supplied by J. Parkers

A variety of sunflowers often called the ‘Common Blanket’, Gaillardia Aristata ‘Kobold’ grows to a height of 30 centimetres whilst producing beautiful deep red with yellow-fringed flowers.

Attractive to both bees and butterflies, readers should look to plant this variety in sunny areas for the best results.

