Pet Portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Scooby, who belongs to Gregor Maclennan, loves being in the great outdoors and was in his element venturing to Liathach in the Torridon Hills with his ‘grandad’ Charlie.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is (above) Scooby venturing in the Torridon Hills, who belongs to Gregor Maclennan.

Check out our gallery below

Handsome Roy takes a breather on a day out, pictured in Benbecula where he lives with Angus MacCuish’s brother Calum.
Sprocker spaniel Archie, who belongs to Scott Robertson, of Aberdeen, enjoys bundles of fun at the beach.
Lyndsay Bannerman’s dog Zeus enjoys a dip in the pool in the garden of their Bucksburn home
Brody and his little brother Olly are pictured taking a well-earned break on hay bales to watch the world go by. The delightful doggy duo live with their owner Cara Middleton in Alford
Nine-year-old Border terriers Midge and Maisie leap into action on a fun day out on the beach at Ord. They live with <br />Carole and David Bussingham in Glenmoriston.
Lyndsay Bannerman’s cat Belle gets into a bit of a tangle
Six-month-old golden retriever Lottie sits perfectly for the camera, while cat Olive, below, whom owner Kellie Steventon found as a stray kitten, looks lively at her forever home in <br />Cawdor.

Lovely Rey, who belongs to Andrew Moir, of Inverurie, soaks up some fresh sea air at Peterhead beach.</p> <p>
Cool Cooper strikes a happy pose at Hill of Fare, Echt, for owner Savannah Hesketh, of Westhill.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

