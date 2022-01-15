Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets in the north-east

By David Bradley
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 15, 2022, 10:56 am
We were won over by wondering just what wistful 14-month-old Millie from Brora is thinking as she takes a breather during her hillwalk with Katie and Kyle Smith...
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is 14-month-old Millie (above) from Brora!

According to Alice Fraser from Forres, it was double the fun at Unleashed <br />dog park in Nairn for Heidi and Arlo the beagles.
Elegant Eva looks as lovely as the view during her favourite walk at Balbithan, Inverurie.  She lives with Graham and Zoe in Hatton Of Fintray.
Yeah, no one is bouncing on this trampoline without Mabel’s permission! We’re confident she <br />lets her seven-year-old owner, Hamish Thomson, from Alford, have a go, though.
Need to rest and cool off at the same time? Millie has a simple solution for you! The water loving pup lives in Bridge of Don with Elise Simpson.
One for all, and all for one! Morag Kennedy from Forres seems to have her own little band of Musketeers on the Dava Way — Roxy, Ceilbhe and Daisy Doo
Eight, nine, 10… Coming, ready or not! Erm, Harris the five-year-old cairn terrier might be gorgeous, but we’re not sure he’s quite nailed hide and seek just yet… Wendy Anderson will have to make sure they get a little more practice in at home in Farr, near Inverness.
While Paul Dorosh and Michelle Kitayama from Rothienorman were away, Dash was out to play! It looks like Dash’s granny Pauline Smith took very good care of the handsome boy while his owners were on holiday
Training seems to be going well for Tess. At just six months old, the collie looks every inch the obedient companion at Pitfour Lake with Natasha Cruden from Fraserburgh.
Handsome Hansen must be the happiest rottweiler we’ve ever seen! The joyful three-year-old surely spreads delight every time he goes out with Susan and Keith Rennie from Portlethen.
It’s a cat’s life! Polly nails epic relaxation in East Wemyss, Fife, where the comfortable kitty lives with Diane Davie.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in our Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

