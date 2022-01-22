Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: Your photos of cute canines and furry feline friends

By David Bradley
January 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 10:52 am
“Stand up if you’re a good boy!” We couldn’t help but be cheered up by Alfie and Angus, who are clearly loving life during their walk with Cameron Fairbairn from Guildtown.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Alfie and Angus. Thanks to Cameron Fairbairn for sending in this happy snap!

Check out our gallery below

You don’t need to beg, Harvey, you can have whatever you want from us! The <br />wonderful Westie is eight years old and lives with Rona Bond in Aberdeen.
It looks like the first meeting between Nellie and little Maggie went well! Emma Keith from Aberdeen captured the heart-melting moment between the Deakin family’s pet pooches
Is Helen Morgan not feeding you, Toby?! Hmm… No, we suspect mischievous <br />Toby was just looking for extra treats in Aberdeen.
Magnificent Macdui lives up to his mighty name, looking every inch the heroic mountain dog during a trip to Aquhythie Wood with Katie McRobbie and  Alistair Thomson from Inverurie.
This is Hect… Sorry. Three-year-old Hecto… Erm, bandana… Sorry, we just can’t focus on anything but drifting off into those eyes! Soulful Hector the cockapoo lives with lucky Mo Thorburn in Kintore.
Lexi and Chelsea Hutcheon from Turriff have the best granny ever — for <br />Christmas, she got them Monty and Bailey! What a purrfect pressie.
With age comes wisdom… Golden oldie Bailey adopts the intellectual look as he celebrates his 11th birthday in Elgin with Charlotte, Olivia and Kelvin Hirst.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

