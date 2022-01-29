Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Why would you want to find a needle in a haystack when you can find a lhasa apso on one?! Gorgeous Goof from Cullen strikes a pose for Wilma and Peter Zielinsk
Why would you want to find a needle in a haystack when you can find a lhasa apso on one?! Gorgeous Goof from Cullen strikes a pose for Wilma and Peter Zielinsk

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Goof (above) from Cullen thanks to owners Wilma and Peter Zielinsk for sending in the picture!

Check out our gallery below

 

To be honest, Ria, that’s the same look we have when we get to go to the beach! Debbie Black’s pup embraces the sea air at Greyhope Bay, Aberdeen.
Despite matching the lovely colour of the sand, June Smith’s characterful cocker spaniel Twister still manages to stand out on a visit to Hopeman beach in Moray.
This may be the most proud we’ve ever seen a dog look! Gus lives in Staffin, Skye, with Anne Macleod, and clearly loves football
We bet nothing gets past two-year-old Sparky. Even out for a walk with Eszter and David Campbell in Durness, the working border collie looks alert! Apparently, for his birthday, Sparky wanted to be in the paper… We’re delighted to oblige, Sparky!
We hope thoughtful Max is having happy memories of walks, toys and playing with Danielle Gordon in Aberdeen.
We’re not sure Nell is completely blown away by the Harry Potter magic of the Glenfinnan Viaduct… But Willie Simpson from Mallaig’s pet is a far better sight anyway!
Hmm, something makes us think it may have been someone’s big day… Happy birthday Rosie! We hope you and Duke had a wonderful party with James  Stewart in Peterhead.
Darcey, who belongs to Shiona Annal, Aberdeen, is right to look so proud on Scolty Hill in Banchory. We bet wee legs don’t stop her taking big walks!
Oh, Lexi, you have every right to look pleased with yourself. Your pups are simply gorgeous! Maggie Matheson took this adorable family portrait of the proud mum (centre) with her puppies Pepsi and Piper in Portree, Skye.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]