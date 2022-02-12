Pet Portraits: The cutest pets in the north-east!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: The cutest pets in the north-east!

By David Bradley
February 12, 2022, 6:00 am
That look of love on Pollyanna’s face utterly melted our hearts! Frances Hill from Southend, Mull of Kintyre, says Labrador Dino doesn’t feel quite the same way about getting kitten cuddles, so hopefully being star pet will cheer him up.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are (Above) Labrador Dino and kitten Pollyanna cuddling up on the sofa.  Thanks to Frances Hill from Southend, Mull of Kintyre for sending in the picture!

Check out our gallery below

Need cheering up? Well, take a look at pure joy in action! Ollie, Toots, Tia, Luna, Lola and Mia embrace life to the full at Cullen beach with Sarah Duncan from Keith. Suddenly,<br />going for a run looks like a great idea!
What are you thinking, Lexi? Lily Mclelland’s lovely one-year old springer spaniel seems lost in thought in Bucksburn, Aberdeen
“Hey Mickey, you’re so fine!” Catherine Watt from Cove Bay’s cheeky wee pet seems to love the camera. Well, wouldn’t you if you were this cute?
Rummy looks worried by the damage from Storm Malik at The Bin, Huntly.  Don’t worry, Rummy, you and Hannah Davis can still have great walks there.
We can see you, Bonnie! The adorable 12-week-old kitten lives in New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, with 15-yearold Thomas Mair, who’d wanted a pet for years. She looks well worth the wait to us!
Pets have famously been getting in the way as we’ve worked from home. But apparently Annie has been very helpful in Thurso, sitting on everything Pete and Wendy Hylton are trying to read… Great excuse for a break!
A small dog making a big impression, beautiful Belle looks mighty as she catches the breeze at Hopeman beach. Two-year-old Belle is owned by Lorraine and James Ironside-Bown from Elgin.
We can’t believe Matthew Smith from Ellon, who captured this photo of sixmonth-old Stella at Newburgh beach, is just 13. What a great action shot!
Smile of the week goes to Lola from Cults and her toothy<br />grin. Live your best life, Lola! She belongs to Chloe Gray.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

