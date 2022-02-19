Pet Portraits: The cutest pets in Scotland!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: The cutest pets in Scotland!

By David Bradley
February 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Being small didn’t stop Mia and Tia conquering the mighty Lochnagar. Sarah Duncan from Keith snapped the star pets enjoying the view and taking a well-earned rest.
Being small didn't stop Mia and Tia conquering the mighty Lochnagar. Sarah Duncan from Keith snapped the star pets enjoying the view and taking a well-earned rest.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week's winners are Mia and Tia at Lochnagar.

Check out our gallery below

The Reids met Tiberius as a tiny feral kitten, who showed up in their barn in Crudie last summer. What a wonderful<br />surprise, and what a handsome cat he’s grown in to!
What’s true happiness? For Daisy, we think it’s an awesome octopus! Julie McCallum of Lossiemouth supplies the toys
How do you improve on perfection? Wrap it up with a bow!  Ozbert celebrates Norma Jack’s birthday in Strathmiglo.
Brilliant Brody from Glenrothes takes a breather while out on a beautiful day with Ashleigh Maclean.
We hear Chloe Wilson’s granny keeps an eye on our pet pages to see if she can spot Autumn from Monifieth… We hope a picture of the lovely lass up Ben Lomond makes granny’s day!
Fab Flo from Broughty Ferry lives with Lorna Hunter, who tells us she’s a great friend to her two kids. Looking at that joyful face during a walk up Glen Doll, we absolutely believe it!

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

