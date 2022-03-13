Rescue pet special: the cats and dogs who have found their forever homes with readers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Rescue pet special: the cats and dogs who have found their forever homes with readers

By Felicity Donohoe
March 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Lassie, a rough collie aged 11, comes all the way from Qatar and was recued from being put down. She now lives with Alex McGregor.

Each week it’s a pleasure to receive all your wonderful pet pic entries – but we thought it was time to say a big thank you to all those who adopt animals in need. Here’s a selection of the happy cats and dogs who have found their forever home with our generous readers.

This week’s winner is the lovely rough collie Lassie, who lived in Both Qatar and Dubai but now stays with Alex McGregor in Aberdeen where she is enjoying the cooler climate.

Details on how to enter your pets pics can be found at the end of the gallery.

Have a look at some of the other perfect pets in our gallery:

We’re told one-year-old Nala likes to steal the Healy family’s home office chairs in Monifieth. We hope they’re tougher than us. With those eyes looking at us, we’d just sit on the floor…
This perfect pup Cookie lives with Katherine Mackenzie in Inverness.
Move over Paul Hollywood – these are the best baby blues around! Gorgeous Gigi was rescued from Romania for a happy life in Arbroath with Charmaine Crichton.
What a magnificent sight. Oh, and the castle’s all right, too… Valerie Moore from Lhanbryde, Moray, snapped Marley the Romanian rescue dog on a walk to Dunnottar with Elliott, 16, and Riley Mitchell, 11, of Inverbervie.
It’s clear who rules the roost in Kiltarlity… Maisie has pride of place at Neil and Helen MacLeod’s home. And rightly so for such a gorgeous girl.
Little Maya, the eight-month-old kitten, clearly deserves to be showered with cards and presents at the house she lets Ken Gow share with her in Ellon!
We don’t need to look for a needle in this hay stack: the prize is right there on top! Hector came from Battersea Dogs Home but now lives a country life in Culbokie with John and Lesley Briant.
Yes, Ronnie, we believe you haven’t eaten any tatties… Adorable Ronnie came from Turkey but now “helps” harvest potatoes in Inverness with Harry and Margaret Thomson.
It’s tiring being beautiful… But 14-year-old Roxy isn’t just a pretty face – the fit pooch has climbed 112 Munros! She lives with Dr Chris Fenn in Torphins.
Labrador retriever Shiva looks like she takes life in her stride. The chilled-out five-year-old lives in Portlethen with Karen Argo.
Well, didn’t posh puss Moggie scrub up beautifully for the first Christmas at home with Cheryl Findlay in Perth? We reckon Moggie is the purrfect present any time of year.
Annnnnd relax… Day-z definitely seems to have mastered the art of chilling out at Martin and Jennifer Massie’s place in Peterculter.
Well, stone me! Apparently brilliant Bear loves big rocks – no wonder Rosemarkie is his favourite spot. He stays in Beauly with Nicki Mackay.
Oh, don’t look at us like that, Kilo! We think you’re marvellous. Kilo, who’s five, seems to want to get on with his walk at The Den in Kirriemuir, with Jenny Lilja.

How to enter:

If you would like to see your pet on these pages, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a wonderful 20x18in canvas worth £45.

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or go to photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk and click on Print your own Photo Gifts.

Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Pets portraits: Puppy special!

Pet portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets in the north of Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]