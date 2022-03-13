Rescue pet special: the cats and dogs who have found their forever homes with readers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Each week it’s a pleasure to receive all your wonderful pet pic entries – but we thought it was time to say a big thank you to all those who adopt animals in need. Here’s a selection of the happy cats and dogs who have found their forever home with our generous readers.

This week’s winner is the lovely rough collie Lassie, who lived in Both Qatar and Dubai but now stays with Alex McGregor in Aberdeen where she is enjoying the cooler climate.

Have a look at some of the other perfect pets in our gallery:

How to enter:

If you would like to see your pet on these pages, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a wonderful 20x18in canvas worth £45.

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or go to photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk and click on Print your own Photo Gifts.

Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.