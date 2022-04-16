Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
ADORABLE: Well, we’ve made Trixie our star pet, but we’re not totally sure she isn’t actually a giant teddy... Lorna and Mark Adam assure us she’s real and lives in Aviemore!
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Trixie from Aviemore. Thanks to Lorna and Mark Adam for sharing the picture.

Check out our gallery below

Willie the relaxed year-old spaniel has clearly mastered the art of chill. The handsome fella lives in Dundee with Jessica Sim.
Glamour, poise, steely gaze… And The Kelpies are pretty impressive, too! Three-year-old Summer, who has recently been rehomed, lives with lucky owner Matt Donn in Alford.
Winning a cat staring contest means you’re in charge? We guess Elaine Wilkinson’s Felix from Banff is now pets editor!
Squeak! We are so jealous of Shannon Laird in Aberdeen, who gets to cuddle tiny Luna rather than just imagining it, like we can’t stop doing!
Stunning silver tabby Suzie lives in Ellon, but enjoyed staying with her granny in Avoch. Moira Anderson’s rescue cat seems to be rediscovering her jungle roots among the plants.
What are you trying to work out, Ellie? The wonderfully expressive four-year-old was rescued from Aberdeen SSPCA and now lives in Dufftown. The lucky girl looks the picture of health and happiness, thanks to Willie Mainland.
Excellent! We love a game of Where’s Wallace?Spotted him! Wallace’s golden fur blends in with the leaves during a visit to Lindores Abbey, Newburgh, Fife, with Drew McKenzie Smith.
What’s your favourite thing about spring? Warmer weather? Sunshine? Daffodils? Ours is pets outshining flowers! Gorgeous Jasper lives with Jillian Schofield in Arbroath.
Sometimes, magical things emerge from the mist… Black Lab Reya looks ethereal on an Inverbervie evening with Amelie Jackson.
Awesome Ollie is more than a pretty face. He visits Grub Fresh Food in Aberdeen with Pamela Shand as part of his training as a Therapet.
Zana and Cooper look pretty pleased with the new ‘toy’ they’ve rounded up in Westhill. We think we’ll leave the game of fetch to Savannah Hesketh though…
We could just fall into those soulful eyes… We really want to know what Dileas was thinking during a visit to Friockheim Park with Melanie Thirde.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

