Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Flame having a dip at Stronaba, Spean Bridge. Thanks to Norma Macdonald for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

Life’s a beach for Luna the sproodle from Coaltown of Balgonie, Fife. Susan Harley’s cheerful champ clearly loves a visit to the seaside.
To be honest, we can’t even describe the noise we made when we saw this picture. High-pitched squeak of joy comes closest! Meggie must melt hearts in Westhill, where she lives with Alison and Bob Bain.
Being fabulous is tiring! Cosmically curly Coco has a little rest after her walk with Ann and Charlie Ross in Inverness.
BLAZING: With a name like Flame, we can see why this gorgeous pooch would love a cooling dip at Stronaba, Spean Bridge. If we were Norma Macdonald, we’d have jumped in too!
Phoebe clearly has age and beauty! The precious 11-year-old was recently rehomed by Pat and Tony Middleton in Cullen.
Oh, Tigger, if we could reach your tummy, we’d tickle it for you! How Gillian Ogg gets anything done in Kingskettle, Fife, with a cuddle companion that tempting, we’ve no idea…
We can almost hear Noddy telling Ian Ogilvie that, yes, he knows he’s the bestest boy, but hurry up with the picture – there are adventures to be had in Glenrothes!
What are you thinking, Nova? Despite only being four, the cockapoo has wisdom behind those hypnotic eyes. Edna Kirton lives with the thoughtful girl in Aberdeen.
This wonderful photo of Rosie the retriever and Tyson the bulldog genuinely made us sit up straighter! What dignified, elegant dogs Bob Carse is lucky to live with in Dundee.
Ooh, now this is a policy we can get behind. Everyone in the sunbeam! Vizsla Brody, whippet Kirsty and Italian greyhound puppy Lucca find the best spot in Edie Chapman’s house in Strichen.
We’re famously a nation of animal-lovers. But just what is it about dogs that us Brits love so much? Well, we reckon marvellous Marley pretty much sums it up. Her innocent delight at visiting Aberdeen beach just makes our whole day better! Mark and Chantelle Forbes must love their walks with this special girl.
Mini dachshunds… Erm, cute… Pillowzzz… Sorry, but Dollie and Tinkerbelle look so comfy, it’s making us sleepy! We hope after this picture, Louise Scot snuggled back in Aberdeen.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

