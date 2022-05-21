Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
May 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Eyes... Fur... Something about water... Nope, Pippa is so precious, we’ve lost the ability to write! Thank you Eilidh Robertson of Huntly for sharing this photo of Pippa when she was a puppy visiting Aviemore.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Zeus, Ruby, Fern and Sid packed in the back of Garry Grassick and Holly Robertson’s car.

Check out our gallery below

Daisy, Daisy, give us your answer do… Can we play with you? Delightful Daisy enjoys the beach with Amy Louise Falconer from Forfar.
It broke our hearts to hear Archie, shown with brother Findlay, had passed away. But we’re honoured that Arthur and Carole Fraser of Inverness shared this beautiful memory with us and we hope it helps them remember their lovely lad.
What’s on your mind, Gunner? Roxanne Kerr from Dunfermline has a thoughtful companion for a walk by the Tay near Luncarty.
The wonderful thing about Tiggers is… They team up with Lucys to make life twice as cute in Kingskettle, Fife, for Gillian Ogg.
WINNERS! What can you fit in your boot? Garry Grassick and Holly Robertson from Alford have Zeus, Ruby, Fern and Sid in there – and now our cars seem really disappointingly small…
Give us a kiss, Bear! Stella Bruce’s four-year-old Staffie certainly enjoys having his picture taken in Aberdeen. And rightly so. If you’re that photogenic, make the most of it!
Talented Lola really is on the ball! We bet Billie Mackay’s beauty is the best ball-carrier in Bankfoot.
We hope you have 98 other red balloons too, Nina! Charlie, Grace and Erica Bagshaw celebrate the proud pooch’s birthday in Hatton.
As we write, it’s grey and raining… So a photo of Ralfi in the bright spring flowers is just what we need! Chris Page has sunshine every day in Dyce.
Ah, pets. Our connection to the tranquil beauty of nature. The poise. The dignity… OK, so the best bit is laughing at the bizarre positions they find comfortable! Bran shows Dave and Suzanne Geddie how to really sunbathe in Aberdeen.
Teddy may be the most aptly named pet we’ve ever had. We wouldn’t be able to resist cuddling Lauren Town’s cat in New Deer, Aberdeenshire.
We promised last week that Maisy from Insch’s pup would break the cuteometer… And we always deliver! Fab fluffball Poppet visited Coll with Jeff and Ann Garnett.
We assume that look means the magnificently-monikered Miss Marple is about to solve the Great Helensburgh Mystery! Stewart Campbell’s son Allan and daughter-in-law Sarah own the cute sleuth.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

