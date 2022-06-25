Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 25, 2022, 10:20 am
Farming editor Gemma Mackie’s dog Rosie seems to be very coo-rious about someone she’s met while out and about!
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

No winner this week!  With the Royal Highland Show in full swing this
weekend, we celebrate our wonderful working animals, farm pets and all things country.

Check out our gallery below

Feels on wheels! Beckie Blacklaws’ pups, from left, Tarka, Fraggle, Chilli, Treacle, Pickles and Chutney get on board at Laurencekirk for a photo to make us all go gooey.
Pumpkin in Montrose is definitely the mane attraction in this picture from Jean Harris.
Handsome Harris is top of the stack at Claire Brown’s family farm at New Deer. Apparently, he loves to run round the stubbly ground. Live your best life, Harris!
Well, Vixen, we think you look very fetching! Iona Blackhall has a very good girl on her hands in Banchory
Photogenic pup? Check. Gorgeous scenery? Tick. Happy doggy face to make us smile? Definitely! Joe Knowles’ photo of Bonnie at Kirkton Farm on the Black Isle is perfect picture postcard stuff.
Unlikely friends Liam the lamb and Jerry the horse prove size isn’t everything! Vivian Campbell captured this heart-melting moment in Halkirk, Caithness.
They’re behind you… Outnumbered but in charge, marvellous Max leads the herd while out with Andrew Henderson in Tarves, Aberdeenshire.
Who needs a climbing frame when you have your mum? Jenny finds a great lookout spot at Fossoway near Kinross. Though we’re not sure Robin is as comfy in Di Dawes’ photo!
Perfectly named week-old lamb Blossom blooms in this lovely picture by 13-year-old Caitlyn Blackmore from Alford, Aberdeenshire.
Now, that’s what you call a toothy grin! Ernie fully embraces smiling for the camera while out enjoying the snow in Tealing, Angus, with Kelly Doogan.
Magnificent shire horse Colin is only four years old but already cuts a dashing figure in Letham, Angus, in this photo by Andrea Leathwood.
“I’m the king of the castle!” Gorgeous Glenn glows on what looks like a glorious day in Inverurie with Garry Garrow
It seems someone wants to play a game of peekaboo… Anne McKenzie finds a playful lamb at her farm at Auchterless, Aberdeenshire.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

