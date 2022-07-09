Pet portraits CAT SPECIAL! Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest feline friends!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits CAT SPECIAL! Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest feline friends!

By Felicity Donohoe
July 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Is he fur real? With perfect paws-ture and Blue Steel gaze, we think this glamour puss would be a big hit on any catwalk. Angus shares his territory with Andrea Reid, Kemnay.
Could your cat be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery.  This weeks gallery is a cat special but please send in your animal friends to take part in the next competition!

This week’s Cat Special winner is Angus from Kemnay!  Thanks to Andrea Reid for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

Just in the lick of time! Looks like Tigger tastes something good. He lives in Kingskettle, Fife, with owner Gillian Ogg
You are getting sleepeeee…. Abyssinian cats Millie and Max cast hypnotic stares as they pose like purr-fect statues for owner Lorna Graham in Aberdeen.
Shackleton has claimed this chair as his own, and settles in every evening about the time that he expects us to turn on the television. Pete and Wendy Hylton Thurso.
Hi fives! Mimi the kitten loves her tickles say owners Ciara Wilson and Ross Johnstone of Dundee.
Little Luna takes her first trip outside after leaving Cats Protection and finding her forever home with Kirsty Teviotdale in Arbroath.
Fur-ever friends! We bet mischievous Gizmo and Cookie get up to all sorts of unclawful activity in Blackhills where they live with Alicia Dingwall.
Sometimes only the rose tub will do for Nina’s afternoon nap! Pic sent in by Patricia Jordan of Fort William.
Lickstart our hearts! One-year-old Juno lives on the Black Isle with the Birnie family – but they tell us she would much prefer to live up a tree instead!
The lion sleeps tonight – or at least, takes a load off at home. The fur-midable 12-year-old Rory chills out with Chris, Rosie and his brother Patch in Forres.
Suki, a rescue cat, came from Cats Protection and is now devoted to John Gunn, Alness, where she enjoys the sun next to her favourite mint plant in the garden.
You’ve got to be kitten! Who could possibly resist that adorable, snowy white face? For Lucy McGibbon in Inverness it’s mission impawsible to say no to Percy the Ragdoll cat.
This picture paw-fect duo Hope and big brother Josh, a Maine Coon, live in Perth with Sharon McKinlay and her fiance, John.
The eyes have it! With those big, beautiful blues we bet kitten Tallulah could purr-suade owner, Megan Cormack, Kirkwall, to serve up a little more fish for dinner.

