Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
July 16, 2022, 6:00 am
These two buoyant beach babes, Lacey and Daisy, couldn’t look happier on their shoreline walk in Hopeman with owner Arlene More.
These two buoyant beach babes, Lacey and Daisy, couldn’t look happier on their shoreline walk in Hopeman with owner Arlene More.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are Lacey and Daisy (above), thanks to Arlene More for sending in the pic!

Check out our gallery below

Dara the Labradoodle cools off at the beach during the warm weather. Dara lives with Ryan McPherson in Nairn.
Dileas makes a style statement and dons a cap for his third birthday, with a little help from owner Martin Madigan on the Isle of Skye.
Misty, the cheeky wee Cairn terrier, is on high alert on the Isle of Raasay where she lives with her best friend, Stuart Brown.
With these soulful eyes, eight-month-old Buddy is the best baby in the world, say Jamie and Heather Ross in Aberdeen.
Miniature schnauzer Maisie takes her job of looking after dad’s favourite seat very seriously. She lives in Cullen with Ann and Alex Bruce.
Ellie, who lives with George Young, strikes a pose with an over-the-shoulder smoulder in Cowdenbeath.
Who could resist the adorable smiles of 14-week-old Isla and five-year-old Clova? Here they are enjoying a sunset walk at Keptie pond, Arbroath, with owner Elizabeth Webster.
Eight-month-old Josey and Coco, 13, look picture perfect among the bluebells at Ardvannie, Edderton, with owner Susan Ross.
Daisy fresh Ghillie, a three-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo (Italian water dog), lives with lucky owners Bill and Nina Fairweather near Dundee.
Dougal and Fergus, the dazzling duo, outshine the scenery and sunny weather at the Coyles of Muick. They stay in Fintray with the Main family.
Nine-month-old Oscar, a Yorkshire terrier/Jack Russell, gets comfy at home in Friockheim with owners Robert and Jean Young.
Storm, Marra and Dannie pause for a breather after a good hoolie on the outskirts off Bunchrew, near Inverness, with owner Karen Muir.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]