Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Energetic poodle Rufus shows off his agility skills in this lovely shot sent in by Lesley Ferguson on behalf of her 88-year-old aunt, Rufus’s proud owner Dot Napier, of Arbroath.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Rufus!  Picture sent by Lesley Ferguson on behalf of Rufus’s owner Dot Napier.

Check out our gallery below

Blue-eyed beauty Milo, a blue point ragdoll, is brother to Mika over the page. We bet they both make Vanessa Hadden of Fraserburgh very proud.
Reader Heather Ferrier, of Arbroath, sent in this cute snap of her dog, eight-year-old Mito, relaxing in his favourite spot – on the bed!
Jack Russell Pip is all ready to go for a fun walk at Aberdeen beach with owner Graham Watt, of Cove Bay.
Cheeky Staffy pup Storm enjoys a bit of play time with the parents of owner Gemma Findlay, of Arbroath, while she was at work.
Bertie, who lives with Bill and Lynda Hill, of Westhill, takes a break from play to give his owners the pleading eyes in hopes of another walk.
Golden retriever Olly looks like the king of all he surveys, as he gazes over the Angus hills from his favourite perch atop straw bales in this picture sent in by his owner Dean Greig, of Brechin.
A pensive moment for five-year-old French bulldog Bailey in this picture sent in by owners Heidi, Ludie and Kieren from Cove Bay.
Seal point ragdoll Mika looks pretty laid back here, but owner Vanessa Hadden, of Fraserburgh, says she’s always up to mischief!
Handsome Alfie poses patiently as he takes a break from his walk in this snap sent in by his owner Colin Davidson, of Peterculter.
By Zeus! This proud pooch, pictured among the flowers at Rothienorman, lives with his ‘servants’ Jim and Linda Porter.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

