Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Felicity Donohoe
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am
We wonder what Ùisdean is dreaming of while gazing out to sea at Uig, Isle of Skye. Probably the next fun adventure with the Madigan family!
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Olly (below) thanks to Alison Watt for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

Alison Watt had the cutest waiter at her 60th birthday party… Eight-year-old Olly donned a tux for the soiree near Inverurie, and pulled off the look with ease! Olly and Alison live a stylish life in Macduff.
It seems no one moves at Robert and Jean Young’s in Friockheim unless Oscar says so… We’d certainly be happy to stay put, anyway!
We think Timmy’s sweet enough already! He lives in Glasgow with Stephanie Sheppard who was happy to share this pic on these pages with our readers.
Moira Lumby from St Martins near Perth tells us her son, Michael, is a budding photographer. With models like Peri and Bramble on hand and a beautiful walk near Guildtown to enjoy, he must be one happy snapper!
Why spend a fortune on products to get that beach hair look? Be more Brodie and just jump in at Aberdeen! Linda Robertson owns the stylish pup.
Bella lives up to her name at Lochalsh Woodland Garden by Kyle of Lochalsh. The happy beauty lives with Alasdair Alexander, Barbara and Calum Thayer.
Pets don’t have to do anything in particular to be special. Just seeing Simba’s photo makes us happy, so we’re sure he brightens Megan Malcolm’s days in Strichen, too.
Stacey Charles tells us this was 15-week-old Tav’s first fun dog show at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw. If he didn’t win the prize for most achingly gorgeous and adorably soulful eyes, we demand a recount!
Why be boring and fetch a ball with your mouth when you can be inventive and use your ear?! Charming wee Charlie takes a break in Joe Fullerton’s Blairgowrie garden.
Folk who keep pets off the sofa are missing out. Marvellous Milo must be lovely for Jennifer Allan to cuddle up to in Torry.
It looks like gorgeous George and adorable Angus are branching out into woodland management… The lovely lumberjacks live with Steve and Colleen Gray in Aberdeen.
Super Cooper of Portlethen epitomises that summer feeling in Nichola Greig’s garden. He looks like a ray of sunshine to us!
We were sad to hear Steven Wilson from Cove recently lost his dad, but he took in his lovely cat, Jaz. Despite being a one-man cat up until now, we’re so happy to hear that Jaz is settling in well with his new family.

