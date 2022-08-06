Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet portraits: Your pictures of the north of Scotland’s cutest companions!

By Kirstin Brown
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 11:43 am
West Highland terrier Breagh – which means ‘beautiful’ in Gaelic – is 11 years old but acts like a pup, says her owner Frances Menter of Broughty Ferry.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is Rossi (below); thanks to Elaine and Graeme Sutherland for sending in the pic.

Check out our gallery below

Rossi, an 18-month-old Bernese mountain dog, takes some time to chill out and relax in the sun in Inverurie, where he lives with Elaine and Graeme Sutherland.
Best friends Tigger and Lucy do not fight like cat and dog but live peacefully with Gillian Ogg in Kingskettle, where they like to settle together on the sofa.
Green-eyed Parsley, Natalie Ward’s rescue cat, enjoys some summer sun in the garden at home in Aberdeen.
Gorgeous Collie Glenn makes sure his toys are well under control at home in Inverurie, where he lives with Garry Garrow.
Blue merle Border Collie Cal takes a breather after reaching the cairn on Struie, near Edderton, which he climbed with his folks Sarah and Graham Smith of Tain.
Aristocats Earl, left, and Duke take a break from flower arranging in the garden of owner Karen McKilligan at Drybridge near Buckie.
Fluffy threesome Baxter the Cockapoo and Tibetan terriers Beau and Ollie enjoy an ice cream on a day out at Crathes Castle with owners Jill Ingall and Fiona and Stan Tweddle, who all live in Aberdeen.
We see you! Young Italian Greyhound Orzo peeks out from the foliage in Thurso where he lives with Steven Buttress.
Four-year-old Patterdale terrier Buddy is the best boy ever, says owner Lorna Maclennan of Tain.
Shorkie Scruff, who belongs to the Scotts of Aberdeen, waits patiently for his paddling pool to fill up before taking a cooling dip.
Spotted! Paul Thomson of Bucksburn sent in this picture of Scooby, who is just 22 weeks old, taken at the Runfree dog fields at Kingswells.
Who could resist that face? Lovely little Baxter poses prettily for owner Gillian Wishart in Crossgates, Fife.
Nine-month-old Patterdale Jack Russell cross, Aida – pictured on a day out at Glamis Horse Trials and Country Fair at Glamis Castle – lives in Montrose with Caitlin Braes.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

