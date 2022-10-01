Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

By Findlay Mair
October 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 1, 2022, 3:30 pm
The lovely Skye.
The lovely Skye.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is the absolutely adorable cat Muffin.

Kirstin Scott, from Old Rayne, Aberdeenshire, understandably couldn’t bear to be parted from her either and took this photo during a visit to West Beach caravan park in Hopeman.

Check out our gallery below

Now this simply isn’t fair. How on earth are we meant to think of something to write while we’re distracted by those enormous eyes? Muffin is just too cute for words.
Imperious Tilly from Tayport channels her inner Roman emperor on a visit to Hadrian’s Wall with Jo Bowles and Poppy and Ariana Thomas.
Gorgeous Diego shows that Staffies are big softies too as he cuddles up to his teddy in Perth. The lovable two-year-old lives with Stefan and Gilly Mortimer, who we hope get their share of cuddles too.
Ex-racing greyhound Jack looks like he’s now enjoying a deservedly luxurious retirement as he waits for his chauffeur Murdo Innes in Culloden.
Gorgeously groomed cavalier King Charles spaniels Lolly and Tea look appropriately regal as they strike a perfect pose for Irene and George Paterson in Banchory.
Stunning Skye lives up to her name – her beauty is out of this world. The lovely Lab enjoys playing on haystacks in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, with Ian Milne.
It looks like Badger the sprocker spaniel fully embraced his walk along the River Thurso. Irene Ennis gets to enjoy every day with this wee character.
Apparently, this was a rare moment of stillness for Ziggy from Aberdeen. We love a spirited pet, but we’re glad Liz and Allan Davidson got him to stop long enough for this fab photo.
Captain has turned making himself comfortable into an artform. We hope Sean and Eve Fraser can avoid eye contact in Dundee. Just looking at him is making us so sleepy…
looks like Badger the sprocker spaniel fully embraced his walk along the River Thurso. Irene Ennis gets to enjoy every day with this wee character. Is it true you can break glass by squeaking too loud? Utterly adorable 14-week-old Isla is testing our windows. She loved her first woodland walk in Culbokie with Calum MacLennan.
Lovely Lola certainly has a room with a view. The 10-year-old likes to keep an eye on Jacquie Bell in Kirriemuir from the comfort of her own bed.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

