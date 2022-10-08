Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

By Findlay Mair
October 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Thoughtful cavapoo Charlie takes a well-earned rest after an enthusiastic swim in the burn! The seven-year-old is adored by Caitlin, Claire and Bill Strowger in Aberdeen.
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is the fun-loving Fox red Labrador Austin.

With the help of owner Erin Scorgie, from Brechin, Austin practices flyball weekly and will be taking part in Crufts next year.

Check out our gallery below

Fox red Labrador Austin soars through the air as he demonstrates his flyball skills. The speedy pooch and his owner Erin Scorgie, from Brechin, only took up the sport recently. They practise weekly at Carnoustie, and Austin is going to Crufts 2023 with the Scottish Junior Flyball Team.
Lorraine Tennant from Portlethen has a lovely model of the perfect cat on her windowsill. No, wait! It’s fabulous Fudge the house cat keeping an eye out for birds landing in the garden.
We’re told Casper’s always on the lookout for treats, but he looks cool, calm and collected in this snap from owner Nicola MacInnes, who lives on the Megginch Estate, Errol.
Handsome Rufus, who’s owned by Grant and Raeanne Cumming, of Turriff, looks windswept and interested as he contemplates cattle belonging to his ‘grandparents’.
Aptly named Bonnie the 16-week-old cockapoo outshines even the lovely flowers as she soaks up the sun in her great-grandmother’s garden with Scott Adams of Port Elphinstone.
One-year-old cocker spaniel Tucker, owned by Garry McGingle and Lucy Christie, of Elgin, takes a rest in the garden.
Not everyone can pull off a hat... But Skye does it in some style! The lovely lass from Turriff enthusiastically channels the festival spirit for Laurel Christie.
Bingo and Bongo, 12-week-old kittens belonging to Lucy and Sandy Douglas, peek out of a farm building window at Backhill Farm, Kinellar.
There’s nothing better than a walk with pals for Gizmo, Angus and Charlie. The trio, owned by Eileen Barnett, were enjoying a visit to Kinnaber Woods.
A wee head massage hits the spot for Isa after a long day on the croft. The contented puss lives in Barvas, Isle of Lewis, with Catherine Macmillan.
Don’t look so surprised by your first trip to a groomer, Rocco – you were this handsome all along! He lives with Andrew, Kirstin and Ruth Laing in Nairn.
Sula, aged eight months, is snapped on her holiday in Skye by owner Gwyneth Bruce, of Edinburgh.
Now, that’s an impressive skill! Dan the border collie chose his own unique pose to adopt when John D Morrison got the camera out in Sand, Shetland.
If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Editor's Picks