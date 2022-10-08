Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is the fun-loving Fox red Labrador Austin.

With the help of owner Erin Scorgie, from Brechin, Austin practices flyball weekly and will be taking part in Crufts next year.

Check out our gallery below

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pets At Home gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers. You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.