Home Lifestyle Pets

Thor, Joel, Luigi and Ellie are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Kirstin Brown
December 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Thor, Joel, Luigi and Ellie are seeking a new home.
Thor, Joel, Luigi and Ellie are seeking a new home.

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Thor, Joel, Luigi and Ellie?

Thor

Thor is looking for a new place to call home.

Thor, the German shepherd, is a sweet and gentle older boy who loves nothing more than playing fetch and will always drop the toy then sit and wait to go again!

However, Thor is still working on his manners when it comes to unfamiliar people and dogs. He will need an experienced owner who can help him learn how to behave around others.

This handsome boy is currently on long-term medical treatment and needs to stick to a strict diet, which his new owner would need to continue with.

Thor loves staying active and playing fetch to his heart’s content in a secure garden. Since he is an older boy, Thor is also best suited to a home with no children or other animals.

If you can give Thor his new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Joel and Luigi

These two ferrets are on the look-out for a new owner.

Best friends Joel and Luigi are on the hunt for their forever home.

These playful buddies enjoy cuddling up together in bed after running riot and enjoying playtime with their toys.

Polecat Luigi occasionally delivers a playful nip when overexcited but he always means well. Joel has slightly better manners! They love having lots of room to explore and plenty of enrichment to keep them amused.

If you can give this pair their new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

Ellie

Ellie the black cat is seeking a new home.

Ellie is looking for a new owner who will give her lots of attention and encourage her curiosity. She is always happy to receive attention and cuddles.

Her skin and coat were worse for wear when she first arrived at the rehoming centre but, with time and a special diet, she is looking gorgeous. Her new owner will need to continue her diet to make sure she stays healthy and happy.

She enjoys finding a quiet spot in the garden to explore and play in. She loves being able to revel in all the attention as the only animal in the house.

If you can give Ellie her new home, please apply via the Scottish SCPA website.

