Home Lifestyle Pets

Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes – can you help?

By Reporter
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Animals from the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak are looking to be rehomed. Image: Scottish SPCA
Animals from the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak are looking to be rehomed. Image: Scottish SPCA

Are you looking for a cute companion to help brighten your day?

Look no further than the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak rehoming centre.

The SSPCA’s north-east base is purpose-built to care for a whole host of domestic animals, but the centre can only do so much and these animals are lying in wait to find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animals are rehomed from Drumoak each year, with creatures from cats and dogs, to ferrets and snakes just waiting to find a family of their very own.

Why not take a look at this week’s future pets Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova?

Flora and Tessa

Image: Flora and Tessa love to play with people Scottish SPCA Date

Flora and Tessa are two cheeky young ferrets looking for their forever home.

This pair are looking for a home that can provide a large enclosure with lots of enrichment and stimulation to allow them to live their best lives.

They both love to play with toys together as well as with people so are looking for their new family to always be ready for a game.

When not busy playing, they can usually be found snuggling up together in a cosy spot.

Tessa is the more confident of the two and can sometimes be a bit boisterous towards Flora when it comes to dinner time so they need to be separated when feeding.

This is something that new owners must continue to monitor to ensure Flora is still getting a snack!

If you can give this duo a new home, please apply here.

Lucy and Linda

Lucy and Linda are a playful bundle of energy. Image: Scottish SPCA

Lucy and Linda are a lovely pair of young Guinea pigs ready to find their new home.

This gorgeous pair are a bundle of energy and will require lots of space to run around. They would love a large enclosure with plenty of toys to keep them busy.

Lucy and Linda are used to living indoors, however they would also love access to an outdoor run in the warmer weather after they have been slowly acclimatised.

They are already quite sociable with Linda being slightly more adventurous. Any potential new owner would need to continue to work with them to help them grow up to be confident girls.

If you can give this duo a new home, please apply here.

Nova

 Nova would love to be the only animal in the home. Image: Scottish SPCA 

Nova is a cheeky lurcher ready to find her forever family.

She is a very affectionate young girl who loves attention and her daily adventure walks whilst still learning what life is like on three legs.

Nova is still learning the ropes when it comes to interacting politely with other animals, so would require a home who have experience with positive reinforcement training and socialisation techniques.

She is a typical lurcher who loves to run and play with her favourite toys. She would require a secure garden whilst her new family train her.

Although she’d enjoy making friends with other dogs on walks, she would be best suited to being the only animal in the home. She would enjoy the company of older children who could play with her.

If you can give Nova a new home, please apply here.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented