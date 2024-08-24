Pet Tales: Meet the black lab Sadie who helped son with ADHD and Elgin mum with getting out the house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Pet Tales: Meet the black lab Sadie who helped son with ADHD and Elgin mum with getting out the house

Sadie has supported mum Karen and son Sweyn through some difficult times and sometimes asked for a facial at the end of the day.

Karen Sabiston with Sadie the black lab and her son Sweyn.
Sadie has been a big support to mother and son. Image: Karen Sabiston.
By Lottie Hood

The owners: Karen Sabiston, 46, and partner Ian Jenkins, 58, from Elgin have three kids Sweyn Macaskill, 16, Conner Jenkins, 19, and Madison Jenkins 16. Karen is a pharmacy technician and Ian is a forklift driver and they have lived in Elgin for eight years. They enjoy spending time as a family and walking their dogs Sadie and Maya at Cooper Park.

As told by Sadie’s owner Karen:

How long has Sadie been in your life?

Our black labrador Sadie is now 12. We were living in Thurso at the time where my family are based and we got her from a breeder in Barrock when she was 10 weeks old.

Sadie the black lab
Sadie was originally going to be called Coco. Images: Karen Sabiston

I wanted to call her Coco because she’s black like Coco Chanel but my son Sweyn said we couldn’t because Coco is like the Coco Pops cereal and they’re brown and she’s black. He said: “I think we’ll call her Sadie Baby.”

Why did you decide to get Sadie?

It was my son Sweyn. He was going through the process of being diagnosed as having ADHD. It was a strange time. I think I wasn’t entirely accepting of the situation and I felt a bit of a failure as a mother really.

Sweyn with Sadie the black lab
Sweyn with Sadie growing up.

He wasn’t communicating very well and it wasn’t that he wasn’t able to speak he just chose not to. He didn’t feel too lonely it was me who worried he was. I decided then that I was going to get a dog so he would always have somebody to grow up with.

They were best pals, they had lots of fun together as Sweyn grew up. Sweyn adores her, she’s hard not to adore.

How did she help support your family?

I had a really low period. I was off work with depression and anxiety and then I was a single parent, I didn’t have a lot of money. Things were just a bit difficult and I was really down.

Karen with Sadie the black lab.
Sadie helped Karen to get out of the house when she was struggling with anxiety.

With the anxiety, the only time I felt ok going outside was when I had Sadie with me. She kept me going and kept me walking and getting exercise. And our bond just got closer and closer.

Sadie and Karen in the car.
Karen said Sadie is like her “spirit animal”.

Just before my 40th birthday, I had to have a hysterectomy and Sadie was amazing. She instinctively knew not to jump up and she just sat by my side. She’s like my wee spirit animal.

What is Sadie like?

We’ve also got another dog now called Maya who is a two-year-old German shepherd and Sadie was so patient with her. She was like the best big sister.

Sadie and Maya
Sadie and Maya balance each other out.

Sadie is super friendly, and gentle. She just wants cuddles and biscuits, a bit like myself, really. My other dog is hyper, she’s mental. The total polar opposite but they’re a good match for each other.

Where are your favourite local dog-friendly spots?

I love to take them to the beach. Either Lossiemouth East or West Beach is lovely and Roseisle Beach. And Sadie loves the beach and being in the sand and the sea.

Sadie running down a sand dune with Ian
Sadie running at the beach with Ian.

Is there one core memory of Sadie that makes you smile?

Before Maya was on the scene, Sadie used to come upstairs with me. When I was taking my make-up off she would be nudging me to have her face done as well.

Sadie lying on the floor.
Sadie secretly likes a facial.

I had to take a fresh cotton pad and wipe her eyes and then she would sit there on the bed feeling like she had a wee facial.

Conversation