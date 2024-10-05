Pet Tales: Why Ember the sassy corn snake’s Aberdeen owner says she’s nothing to be feared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Tales: Why Ember the sassy corn snake’s Aberdeen owner says she’s nothing to be feared

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Caitlin Tittensor, 24, from Cove, tells us about the misconceptions of owning her corn snake Ember.

Ember and Caitlin
Aberdeen reptile-owner Caitlin says that her corn snake Ember is a rewarding pet to own. Image: DCT Design
By Kirstin Brown

I got Ember back in June 2020, so she’s been with me for 4 years now.

I’ve always loved animals and have had many family pets; a cat, a dog, guinea pigs, and fish. I had wanted an exotic pet for years before I finally decided to get my corn snake Ember.

Ember the corn snake and her Aberdeen owner Caitlin
Caitlin and Ember. Image: Caitlin Tittensor

I’ve always loved exotic pets since I was a child. I especially loved snakes and other reptiles.

I remember back in primary school a teacher of mine brought in her pet bearded dragon for the class to look after and I loved helping take care of him.

During covid, I started watching a lot of YouTube channels of people who owned exotic pets and I got very interested in the care each animal would need and the temperaments of the different types of snakes, lizards or amphibians different people kept.

Ember thinks she’s the ‘boss of the house’

For a corn snake, Ember certainly has an attitude!

Ember the corn snake coiled around Caitlin's fingers in her Aberdeen home
Ember sticking her tongue out. Image: Caitlin Tittensor

I bought a corn snake since they’re known to have a very calm and friendly temperament, although they can be a bit flighty.

They’re always recommended for beginners, but Ember definitely thinks she is the boss of the house.

She’s very good when you’re holding her and loves to come out to explore, but she doesn’t like anyone coming into her tank and cleaning up. She will rattle her tail and hiss (throw a tantrum) if I spot clean or rearrange her plants.

Although she has an attitude she’s never bitten me. She’s all bark and no bite!

Corn snake Ember coiled around Caitlin's fingers outside in Aberdeen
Exploring outside. Image: Caitlin Tittensor

She’s very confident and curious as well and likes to come out and see what I’m doing when I’m in my room. She’ll poke her head out and watch me as I tidy up or go about my day.

Misconceptions of owning a snake

I have heard a lot of misconceptions about owning snakes, which makes me sad because they are such interesting animals and I love having Ember in my life.

The main response I get when I tell people I own a snake is fear.

People ask me if she’s dangerous and if she’s venomous. I’ve had people tell me that she’s going to try to eat me – which would be impressive since her head is the size of my thumbnail.

Ember coiled around Caitlin's fingers
Ember coiling around Caitlin’s hand. Image: Caitlin Tittensor

They also assume that snakes are vicious and look to hurt people, but really snakes will try to run away if they’re scared and only bite if they’re very scared and are cornered.

The most upsetting response I typically get is people telling me if they saw Ember or any other snake they would kill her, which I never appreciate because you wouldn’t say that about anyone’s dog or cat.

Snakes like Ember make rewarding pets

She used to be very afraid of me when she was small, but over the years she has grown to trust me and has gotten very comfortable with me. Building that trust and watching her get more and more accustomed to me has been great.

I have a lot of memories of spending time with her while doing online classes. I would take her out and let her explore while I’d write an essay or listen to lectures.

Ember coiled up on Caitlin's palm
Ember has grown to trust Caitlin. Image: Caitlin Tittensor

Her favourite perch was curled up in my headphones tongue flicking my ears, although in winter months she’d prefer to be curled up in my jumper sleeve while I type.

