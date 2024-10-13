Pet Tales: Aberdeenshire owner tells us why Tofu the Conure Parrot is a brilliant pet

The owner: Jade Anderson, 26, lives in Maud in Aberdeenshire with her husband Jack, one-year-old son Ashden and their pets, including Tofu the parrot.

Here’s what Jade had to say about Tofu…

I got my parrot, Tofu, in 2019 and hand-raised him from a chick.

I drove to Edinburgh and met the breeder halfway as he stayed at the Scottish Borders.

Tofu was the only one ready to go and from there I took him home and fed him his baby formula before weaning him off that and on to his usual seed/pellet diet. He must be around five years old now.

Tofu is a Conure Parrot and he has a colour mutation. Some parrots in this species are bred to have different colours and this can mean they can come in various shades – Tofu is a Pineapple Conure but the initial breed is a Green Cheek Conure.

I have always adored animals and had two bunnies before getting him.

In my family home I grew up with animals, from cats and dogs to snakes and chickens. I had an in-depth experience with various animals but my mum always told me to always do research before getting ANY animal.

‘A dream led me to get my parrot Tofu’

Funnily enough, I had a dream that inspired me to get Tofu.

I dreamt I rescued a budgie, cared for it and loved it. When I woke up I went to my parents and asked if I could get one. They said no, understandably.

However, they said I could get a parrot if I did my own research, found the right one for me and, of course, saved up my own money to have one.

I eventually discovered what birds I loved, and which ones would be a good fit for me. I learned that not every bird is right for you.

Ultimately birds choose their owners and it might not be me.

Tiny parrot with a big personality

Tofu is hilarious; I always say he has a big bird’s personality but in a tiny bird’s body.

He is also a “velcro bird” – he’s practically glued to me. You can usually find him on my shoulder, hiding in my hair. If he’s cold, he will climb inside my jumper and stay in there to get warm.

Tofu loves cuddles, loves to play and loves his food.

He can talk but only says a few words – he primarily does tricks like dancing or spins for treats.

‘Parrots are intelligent and emotional animals’

Parrots are tough work. Regardless of species. They take a lot of time and patience – and they are very loud. They are not an animal to take lightly.

They are fantastic pets but they need someone who can give them time and space to fly around out of their cage.

I think a big misconception about birds, in general, is that they aren’t very intelligent. They are all incredibly smart and emotional in their own way. They understand a lot more than we realise.

Parrots like Tofu are very emotional; they watch everything we do and not only pick up on our emotions but feel and understand them too.

Fond memories with Tofu

I have so many fond memories of Tofu because he does so many funny things.

One of my favourite quirks Tofu has is when he does a roly-poly or two up and down my jumper before sneaking inside and poking his head out of my collar. He sometimes falls asleep this way.

I have always adored the level of trust he has for me to be able to do this.