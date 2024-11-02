Meet Missy, the Aberdeen dog rescued from ‘death’s door’ as a pup, who is now happy, fit and strong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Pets

Meet Missy, the Aberdeen dog rescued from ‘death’s door’ as a pup, who is now happy, fit and strong

Missy's life has been completely transformed by her owner Gail, who says Missy is now the one helping her and her kids.

Missy was just skin and bones when she was rescued at eight weeks old, but now she is thriving, strong and fit. Image: Gail Thomson
Missy was just skin and bones when she was rescued at eight weeks old, but now she is thriving, strong and fit. Image: Gail Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

The owner: Gail Thomson, 25, lives in Aberdeen with her three kids and their dog Missy who, despite a rocky start in life, is now thriving and a “real snuggle bug”.

When Gail rescued Missy at eight weeks old, the Cane Corso, German Shepherd, Irish Wolfhound cross pup was “at death’s door”.

But now, at a year old Missy’s life has been completely transformed and Gail says Missy is the one who is now helping her.

Here’s what Gail had to say about Missy…

I rescued Missy when she was just eight weeks old. She was the pup that looked unlikely to survive, and she was just skin and bone.

Missy was just “skin and bone” when the pups were rescued. Image: Gail Thomson

But I kept her, reared her back to health, and got her fit.

She’s just over one now, and she’s amazing. She loves kids — kids are her thing — she goes daft for any kid that comes near her.

Missy with Gail’s youngest. Image: Gail Thomson

It took a lot of time, work and money to get her from being on death’s door, so skinny and emaciated with sores on her paws, to the dog she is now. She’s big, she’s healthy, she’s strong, she’s thriving.

It was about eight months before she really came out her shell and her personality decided to show. She’s mischievous too, so I named her correctly.

‘She’s chosen my son as her person’

I don’t really know how it happened, because I feed her, I do everything with her, but the minute my seven-year-old son comes through the door she ditches me and follows him.

Missy chilling out watching TV. Image: Gail Thomson

He will be playing his Xbox and she will lie on his bed with him, or if he’s watching TV she has to lie on him.

Missy just loves cuddles, particularly with kids. And she’s very protective of all my children as well, if she hears one of them crying in another room or something she will go straight to them.

Missy checking in on one of her “little humans”. Image: Gail Thomson

She comes with me on the school runs, and she loves going on adventures with her little people around nature trails and wood walks.

But she loves scent work too, she’s very good at sniffing things out. So my kids will hide treats around the house and things and tell her to go find them.

On an adventure around the River Don Heritage Trail. Image: Gail Thomson.

It’s just a fun game they all like to do with her, and she can sniff out the kids in a heartbeat as well.

‘I’d be lost without Missy’

I’ve got quite bad mental health, and if I’m having a really bad day she just automatically knows.

She’ll come up and lie up against my body and cuddle into me if I’m upset or something.

Missy hasn’t been trained to do anything like that, it’s just her natural instinct, it’s like she’s saying ‘you’re sad, let me love you’.

Missy and Gail. Imgae: Gail Thomson.

I had a Cane Corso called Brock, I got him when my middle daughter was a year old, so we had him for five years.

And he was a bit reactive to other dogs, but when Missy came along she helped to calm him down and he was like this chill dog, she just has that effect on everyone.

He died in May, unfortunately, and it was such a heartbreak, but Missy has really helped us through.

And, rescuing Missy gave me something to focus on too, because at that point my mental health was really poor. But helping her was my focus and it kept me going.

I’d be lost without her, to be honest.

More from Pets

Stuart and Natalie Thorpe are the new owners of Inverness Dog Daycare, which was formerly known as Playful Paws. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inverness Dog Daycare's owners put love of animals over a more lucrative career
Ziggy the crested gecko and her Aberdeen owner Jack.
Pet Tales: Why Aberdeen owner Jack loves Ziggy, his 12-year-old tailless gecko
Aberdeenshire owner Jade and Tofu the parrot
Pet Tales: Aberdeenshire owner tells us why Tofu the Conure Parrot is a brilliant…
Ember and Caitlin
Pet Tales: Why Ember the sassy corn snake's Aberdeen owner says she's nothing to…
The Buckie pet care and garden centre is up for sale. Image: DCT Media
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
Aberdeen couple Niall Ridgway and Emma MacRae with their dog Goose.
Pet Tales: Silly Goose the corgi shares his Aberdeen adventures
Photos of Buddy with a photo of him with his owners, Nicola and David
Pet Tales: Buddy, the cocker spaniel who helped heal his Macduff owner's broken heart
Turner and his owner Laura. Image: DCT Deisgn
Pet Tales: Turner shows us his favourite walkies and dog-friendly businesses in Aberdeenshire
Luna with her owners, Tsara and Jonathon Stewart.
Pet Tales: Luna the Inverness Instagram star who loves exploring the Highlands
Karen Sabiston with Sadie the black lab and her son Sweyn.
Pet Tales: Meet the black lab Sadie who helped son with ADHD and Elgin…

Conversation