‘Mantrailing has been an absolute game-changer for my dysfunctional doggie’

Mantrailing.

Bear with me, it’s not what it sounds like.

You need around 200 million smell receptors to mantrail. Humans only have 6 million.

Which puts the activity firmly in the realm of man’s best friend.

Every dog owner knows their pet loves to sniff and loves a reward.

Make those things into a fun game, and it’s a recipe for joyful dogs and happy owners, as Rob Miemczyk knows well.

With partner Kirsty Corsar, he runs Canine Concerns, a dog training club based in Inverness and the Black Isle.

‘Mantrailing has worked wonders for my anti-social dog’

Mantrailing is one of their most popular offerings.

It’s like hide and seek, with the dog sniffing an item of clothing worn by another owner who meantime goes and hides several hundred yards away.

Knowing their reward is a pot of delicious treats, the dog uses their nose to find the hidden person.

Dog owners are happy to testify it’s worked miracles for their anxious, stressed and antisocial dogs.

Your dog doesn’t have to have these problems to enjoy mantrailing of course, but the game has proved itself time and again to be ideal for helping dysfunctional doggies.

Mantrailing has been a miracle for Arven the rottweiler…

Take Arven the rottweiler. He’s a big chunky lad and owner Jacqui Finnegan Bell from Inverness is the first to admit he’s got problems.

“Arven is an old Germanic name that means ‘everybody’s friend’, which he’s not,” she says.

“I’ve had rotties for going on 40 years. I got Arven who’s four now and he is nothing like any of my other dogs.

“I’ve had him on medication in the past because he just can’t cope with his emotions, and he couldn’t really deal with life.

“I wasn’t able to take him out for walks and he couldn’t really mix.

“He was fine until he was about nine months old when he had some problems with lameness and he had to be sedated for x-rays and it just completely changed him.

“He went from being quite a friendly puppy to just fearful of everything, couldn’t really cope.

“As an experienced owner I knew I had to find something different for him.”

When she first contacted Rob about Arven three years ago, Jacqui worried that he might refuse to accept Arven for mantrailing, due to his various anti-social problems.

To her delight, Rob was happy to give him a try.

“It’s been an absolute game-changer.

“I still don’t take him big walks with lots of people, but it’s given him confidence, it’s given me confidence, “Jacqui says.

Social circle for dogs…

“He’s now got a little social circle that he didn’t have before and he absolutely loves it.

“He’s got a special mantrailing harness, so the minute I bring that harness out he’s beside himself with pure joy.

“All the issues that he would have normally go into the background. He’s got a job to do and he’s completely focused on it.”

‘Mantrailing helped my dog’s anxiety’

Sharon McArthur’s Bernese puppy Tano is one of Arven’s mantrailing pals.

Tano has only done a few sessions so far, but Sharon, from Inverness, was determined to get him into the way of it based on the great results mantrailing had for her last dog Asoka.

“She was an anxious German shepherd, so wasn’t good around people, cars, that kind of thing.

“I did training classes with Rob and he suggested mantrailing would help to relieve that anxiety.

“Asoka was seven or eight months when she started mantrailing, and we did it until she died, at two and a half from a brain tumour.

“It really helped her, not just in the sessions, it helped her deal with the world.”

Rob was in the army before changing direction

Rob comes from Tomatin and was in the army for 12 years.

He was in 4th Battalion Infantry based in Catterick and Edinburgh, with tours in Germany, Iraq, Afghanistan and, more pleasantly, as the Queen’s Guard at Balmoral, which is how he came to meet Ballater girl Kirsty some ten years ago.

The pair decided to settle down and Rob left the army, without a clear plan at the time.

He tried a few different jobs but wasn’t particularly comfortable with them.

“I wanted to do something meaningful,” he said.

Life changed when they got their first dog, Oreo, a chocolate lab.

“She was perfect, she was one of those dogs that everything was really easy for her and she wanted to please.

“The only trouble we had with her was walking on the lead, which I think most people have with their dogs, so we went to Julie MacDonald who owned Canine Concerns at the time.”

A few years later, Julie had to sell the company for family reasons, and Rob and Kirsty, who now have three dogs, bought it from her.

‘Be wary of internet dog training’

The couple feel strongly that there are right and wrong ways to train dogs.

Rob said: “Facebook or Google is not the best way to train your dogs, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, so it’s best to go to a trainer that’s got a good reputation.

“We love our dogs, we know the best way to train them with no fear, force or punishment or pain used.

“It’s all about positive reinforcement.”

Rob and Kirsty have now been training dogs for more than 10 years, continually doing courses and workshops to keep their qualifications up to date.

As well as basic training and mantrailing, they offer scent detection courses, which involves dogs sniffing out a substance, usually gun oil which not many folk have in their possession.

Smelly homework…

Practising at home as well is a necessary part of scent detection training, Rob says, as without it the dogs won’t improve their skill.

The container of gun oil is left in plain sight, or perhaps stuck on the fridge and the dog has to get busy sniffing it out.

It’s important not to confuse mantrailing or scent detection with the work that dogs do in the emergency services, although mantrailing is based on mountain rescue techniques.

Rob said: “It’s not for emergency service use, everything we do with our dogs is fun-based and we’re not qualified to go to work with detection dogs or mountain rescue.”

In another quirky benefit of these activities, dogs will sleep like logs afterwards, as Sharon explains.

“I could have walked Asoka all day, thrown a ball for her all day and she would never ever have got tired.

“I brought her to this for a couple of hours in the morning and she would sleep for the rest of the day.

“Using their nose is like using their brain.

“A twenty-minute scent session is equivalent to an hour’s walk.”

If you enjoyed this story, you may also enjoy:

How Elgin dog hydrotherapist ‘terrified’ of water helps pets overcome their own fears and injuries