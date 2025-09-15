Gallery: Doggos dive in for a paw-some swim at Stonehaven Open Air Pool

For the first time, Stonehaven Open Air Pool closed its heated 2025 season with a splash, letting dogs take their humans for a swim.

The Dog Swimming Session took place on Sunday September 14 and was a tail-wagging good time, celebrating the end of the season in style.

Owners and their dogs dove in for a fin-tastic experience, with plenty of splashes and happy barks echoing around the pool. Across 45-minute sessions, dogs of all sizes and breeds explored and enjoyed the water at their own pace.

After the session, the pool had a short closure to clean and prepare for the very successful cold swimming sessions, which will be announced soon.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was on hand to capture all the splashes, tail wags, and happy doggos enjoying their first-ever pool adventure.