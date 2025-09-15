Gallery: Doggos dive in for a paw-some swim at Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Doggos dive in for a paw-some swim at Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Dogs make a splash at Stonehaven Open Air Pool’s first-ever dog swimming session, celebrating the end of the 2025 heated season.

A boy and a black dog by the side of the open-air pool.
Euan, 6, and his best friend Darcey as dogs and their owners enjoy the event at Stonehaven Open Air Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries, Heather Fowlie & Darrell Benns

For the first time, Stonehaven Open Air Pool closed its heated 2025 season with a splash, letting dogs take their humans for a swim.

The Dog Swimming Session took place on Sunday September 14 and was a tail-wagging good time, celebrating the end of the season in style.

Owners and their dogs dove in for a fin-tastic experience, with plenty of splashes and happy barks echoing around the pool. Across 45-minute sessions, dogs of all sizes and breeds explored and enjoyed the water at their own pace.

After the session, the pool had a short closure to clean and prepare for the very successful cold swimming sessions, which will be announced soon.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was on hand to capture all the splashes, tail wags, and happy doggos enjoying their first-ever pool adventure.

A man holds a child at the edge of a pool.
Craig Argo and Bonnie watching the session.
A wet black labarador-type dog
Angus at the open air swimming session.
A ma cradles a Shiba-Inu-type dog
Kieran with dog Mina.
A couple with two border terriers.
Gillian Horn and Rachael MacLennan with Bramble and Lucie.
A family with black and golden retriever-type dogs.
Alastair Gibb with Ted, Stacey Dale, Charlotte Elrick, Ellie Elrick and Kobe.
A woman in the pool holding a cockapoo-type dog.
Kate with dog Jasper.
A blue roan spaniel jumps after a tennis ball that has been thrown in the pool. Another dog swims with a tennis ball in its mouth.
Jumping for joy at Stonehaven Open Air Pool.
A couple cuddle a cockapoo-type dog
Gillian Wood and Pam with dog Rosie.
Two labrador-type dogs by the side of the pool with woman in swimming costumes.
A good day out for these swimmers and their furry friends.
A woman cuddles a black and white spaniel in the pool.
Always time for cuddles.
A white dog with black patches swims with a red harness on.
Alfie gets in his lengths.
A wide view of the open air pool, with people and dogs both in the pool and walking around the perimeter.
The scene at the open air pool for the dog swimming session.
A labradoodle-type dog with a harness on and mouth open.
Thistle enjoying her day at the pool.
A man and a dog in the pool.
Frank with dog Alfie.
A man and woman cuddle a blue roan spaniel.
This spaniel is enjoying a dip with his owners.
Two women with a West Highland terrier.
Kristin and Seonaidh with Lewis.
The head of a black dog is all that's visible after a leap into the pool.
Eyes on the prize for this furry swimmer.
A woman in the pool with a labrador-type dog swiming.
Emma with dog Ava.
A man with a golden labrador-type dog in the pool.
Never to big to be a lap dog, especially in the pool.
A young boy pats a black labrador-type dog on the edge of the pool.
Euan, 6 with dog Darcey.
A West Highland terrier on the back of a woman in the pool.
Surfing Stonehaven-style.
A black labrador-type dog with a tennis ball in its mouth.
Swimming and tennis balls – what a great day for the dogs.
Two dogs and owners swim in the pool.
These two dogs exchange pleasantries in the pool.
A woman leans back in the pool, laughing, as a black labrador-type dog with a collar saying 'blind dog' and orange harness shakes water off at the side.
Katy in the firing line as Cole has a shake.
A black cockapoo-type dog shaking off water.
An action shot of Nellie shaking off the water.
A couple with a black labrador-type dog in the pool.
This couple have brought their furry friend to join in the fun.
A tan and black spaniel with a fluffy mop of fur is held by a handle on its harness as it paddles in the pool.
A helping hand guides this fluffy pooch.
A couple in the pool hold on to a black and tan spaniel.
Safe between his owners, this dog enjoys the pool.
A black dog leaps into the pool after a tennis ball.
This energetic hound can’t resist diving in after a tennis ball.
A very wet black spaniel looks at the camera.
A bedraggled spaniel has clearly had a good time at the pool.
A black Newfoundland-type dog in a red harness swims through the pool.
This pooch is focused on the task in hand.
A smiling woman holds up a tennis ball in the pool for a golden labrador-type dog.
This pair are having a ball.
A black dog leaps into the pool.
Leaping for joy at Stonehaven Open Air Pool.
A West Highland terrier stands on the back of a smiling woman, who is lying in the shallow end of the pool
Lewis has discovered a smart way to stay dry, thanks to his pal Kristin.
A black dog swims through the pall with an orange ball in its mouth.
A good catch for this sleek doggie.
An owner stands in pool with three spaniels.
Kaitlin with Willow, Ellie and Keeper.
A woman lifts a small fluffy dog out of the water.
This pair have clearly enjoyed their soak.
A woman smiles as she holds a a white dog, eyes wide, in the pool.
This pooch is taking it all in.

 

