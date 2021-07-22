Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen vintage shops talks Seventies and sustainability

By Ellie House
July 22, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Claire and David Milne run Peapod on Holburn Street
Claire and David Milne run Peapod on Holburn Street

We’ve had no choice but to stare at four walls for the best part of a year, meaning our homes have come under the microscope.

And with many of us swapping the office for a spare room, houses now need to be multi functional.

Office space, dinner venue or family meet up, the expectations are high.

But that doesn’t mean you need to splash the cash, or wait weeks on end for items to be delivered from chain stores.

You might just find that gorgeous sideboard or the decanter of dreams at Peapod vintage shop, on Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

Claire and David Milne run Peapod on Holburn Street, and this eye catching jacket was completed by Amy Singer of Amy Singer Art.

This fabulous vintage shop is full of treasures, and each item has a story to tell.

And although the shop is a little full at present, that just means there are more bargains to be had.

Husband and wife team, Claire and David Milne, have been at the helm for a decade, and believe the appetite for vintage is bigger than ever.

Although the pandemic saw them close their doors, a loyal online following means business has continued to thrive.

With more than 3000 followers on Instagram, and over 5000 eager fans on Facebook, Society went along to find out why Peapod has a firm place in Aberdeen’s nostalgic heart.

“It all started a decade ago, as we were part of a project called Retail Rocks,” said Clarie.

We were given a shop in Torry rent free for a year, as part of a rejuvenation project.”

“It just went from there, and we had a shop on Rosemount before moving to Holburn Street.

The shop is fill of treasures

“Then the pandemic hit. With two children at home and a crazy sausage dog, I just didn’t keep on top of things online during the first lockdown. David is a DJ in a nightclub, and that obviously couldn’t happen either.

“But we did run a competition asking people to show us their Peapod purchases in their home, and that really spurred us on to get things going again.

“I really missed opening the doors, and we have very loyal customers who got in touch to let us know they were thinking about us.

I thought people might decide that they had enough stuff, or they’d had a clear out. But I was pleasantly surprised.”

Claire and David believe the pandemic has caused people to see their homes in a new light, and has also altered their shopping habits.

Vintage has never been so popular

“People have really decided that their living space needs to change,” said Claire.

“After looking at the same four walls, people want a refresh.

One of a kind

“And there’s always that corner of your house that you need to look good on a video call.

“I think part of the beauty of Peapod is that you can’t go into another shop and get the same item,

“There’s only of it, unless you’re really lucky and we happen to have a matching pair of lamps.

“We have heart and soul because we only select the things that we love and are passionate about, and we know they will look good.

“There’s a big blend here, but it’s a good mix.

We love fun funky, bright things. Bring the good times back, that’s our slogan.”

But what’s hot in the world of vintage right now?

Well, let’s just say the Seventies are making a return.

Nostalgia is finding its way into people’s homes

“Mid-century is really coming up in Aberdeen, it’s having its time in the spotlight,” said Claire.

“People are loving things like cool Seventies lamps.

“Or they might come in and find a tea set, and their granny had one just the same.

“Working out what people love, there’s no predictability in this job.”

Stylish and sustainable

It’s not just the vintage style which people are passionate about, but the lifestyle which it can represent.

Buying an item from Peapod means it has a new lease of life, and can be reused for many years to come.

“I think vintage is hugely important at the moment, particularly from an ecological point of view,” said Claire.

What will you discover at Peapod?

“People are realising the impact that we can have on the world, and really getting into the re-use idea.

“There’s almost zero waste from the shop, which is really trick to do nowadays. People will bring their own bubble wrap for example, and it can be used time and time again.

“We try to shop from people we know the name of, we try to set an example.

If we can achieve a sustainable lifestyle with two kids, we’re proof it can be done.”

Some of the treasures come from house clearances, and Claire finds joy in unravelling the story.

“My real love is furniture,” she said.

Claire adores finding special items with a story to tell

A story to tell

“I feel a nostalgic link to it, because I’ve met the people and heard their story.

“I know where pieces have come from and where they are going next. It’s a lovely part of the job.

“We have a strong social media following. I can post a picture of an item online and it can be gone in 60 seconds.

“We also like to share other local independent businesses on social media. It doesn’t cost me anything to do a post.

“We’re lucky to have so many independent businesses hidden away, we need to shout about each other.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.