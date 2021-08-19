Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town – August 19

By Jamie Wilde
August 19, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Rainbow bagels at Aberdeen's Cup cafe will brighten up the weather as well as your tastebuds.
Cup Aberdeen

Cup’s rainbow bagels are a feast for the eyes.

Needing something to revive that summer spirit among the grey, gloomy rain? Little Belmont Street’s Cup café in Aberdeen might just do the trick. Alongside its refreshing range of Aperol and cool wines, brighten up your brunch, lunch or afternoon tea with Cup’s signature rainbow bagels which come with a range of fillings. They’re guaranteed to be both positively fun and positively tasty.

TCHIT Bubble Tea

TCHIT Bubble Tea’s fruit iced teas are cool and colourful.

Tea as we know it here has been around for ages. But if you’re looking for a cooler, fruitier, more exciting kind of tea, TCHIT Bubble Tea on Aberdeen’s King Street is well worth popping into. As well as its range of more authentic milk teas like Taipei and Oolong, its seasonal fruit iced teas including the Diamond Pomegranate are vegan friendly and refreshingly cool.

Project Pizza

Aberdonians: have a deek of this funcy pizza.

Project Pizza has been doing the rounds among Aberdeen’s popular street food spots over the summer including The Bike Yard and Aberdeen beachfront. Known for its strong Italian vibes and distinctly Scottish roots, its latest creation looks sure to be a winner. The Funcy Een pizza comes with seared ceps, chargrilled baby leeks, black garlic, quail eggs and luscious mozzarella. Sounds very funcy, ken?

Dusk Cocktail Bar

Sundays are fun days at Dusk cocktail bar.

Langstane Place in Aberdeen is home to Dusk cocktail bar. Classic and creative cocktails, tapas, mixology lessons and live music are all accustom at the low-lit locale. Not keen for a sleep Sunday this weekend? Sundays at Dusk are nothing but fun days with its Havana rum specials, offered in its range of sweet daiquiris or just plain on the rocks – whichever floats your boat.

JW’s Sushi

JW’s Sushi’s inari brims with golden deliciousness.

We may have said sayonara to the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, but why not recapture a taste of Japan with Jw’s Sushi in Huntly Street, Aberdeen? Featuring locally sourced produce in its vast range of sushi and sashimi offerings, it recently brought back its delectable Inari – fried tofu, marinated in a sweet soy sauce, shaped into pouches, stuffed with sushi rice – which is also vegan friendly.

