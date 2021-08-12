Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town – August 12

By Jamie Wilde
August 12, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
The Pigs Wings are whipping up a storm at their new Aberdeen spot.
The Spiritualist

Boozy brunches look too good to miss at The Spiritualist.

Langstane Place in Aberdeen is home to The Spiritualist cocktail bar and restaurant. Filled with character from its creative drinks to interior designs, The Spiritualist’s biggest showpiece of late has been its special boozy brunch deal. For £22pp, enjoy a welcome Bellini alongside a choice of cocktail, lemon and gin sorbet and two brunch dishes including pancake stacks and smashed avocado toasts. What’s not to like?

The Craftsman

The Craftsman’s pesto egg open sandwich.

The Craftsman, located on Aberdeen’s Guild Street, specialises in artisan coffee, craft beer, and simple but wholesome dishes within its café culture environment. As well as roasting its own coffees, The Craftsman works with a range of local drinks suppliers to offer Scottish rums and gins. Its weekly food specials, however, are well worth trying with its latest pesto egg open sandwich looking scrumptiously tasty.

The Duck and Dog

Sweet delights are aplenty – for you and your pooch – at The Duck and Dog.

Looking for a place where you and your four-legged companion can chill out and relax in a friendly atmosphere? The Duck and Dog might just become your new favourite spot on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen. Coffees, paninis and plenty of other foodie delights are available throughout the day. But its ice creams and specially made doggie sundaes will definitely hit the spot on a sunny day.

The Pigs Wings @ The Bike Yard

Big, tasty portions of street food are the call to order at The Pigs Wings.

The Pigs Wings may have already built a reputation for its award-winning deli subs out of its HQ in Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen. But now the street food company has been causing a stir with its monstrously tasty food at Aberdeen’s biggest new beer garden, The Bike Yard, on Hutcheon Street. Its Hotwurst deli subs and Filthy Burgers are perfect for those who like a full-on kick of spice.

The Old Kirk Bistro

Pan-fried halibut, new potatoes with a courgette, tomato and tarragon sauce at The Old Kirk Bistro, Fordyce.

Specialising in susatinable seafood from local boats, The Old Kirk Bistro is situated on Church Street, Fordyce. Every week, the bistro freshens up its menus in tandem with the seasonal seafood catches and fresh local produce. Halibut is The Old Kirk’s signature fish dish, but it can just as easily turn its hand to lobster, scallops, steaks and a wide range of homemade desserts which look tantalisingly good.

