Talk of the Town – August 12

Langstane Place in Aberdeen is home to The Spiritualist cocktail bar and restaurant. Filled with character from its creative drinks to interior designs, The Spiritualist’s biggest showpiece of late has been its special boozy brunch deal. For £22pp, enjoy a welcome Bellini alongside a choice of cocktail, lemon and gin sorbet and two brunch dishes including pancake stacks and smashed avocado toasts. What’s not to like?

The Craftsman, located on Aberdeen’s Guild Street, specialises in artisan coffee, craft beer, and simple but wholesome dishes within its café culture environment. As well as roasting its own coffees, The Craftsman works with a range of local drinks suppliers to offer Scottish rums and gins. Its weekly food specials, however, are well worth trying with its latest pesto egg open sandwich looking scrumptiously tasty.

Looking for a place where you and your four-legged companion can chill out and relax in a friendly atmosphere? The Duck and Dog might just become your new favourite spot on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen. Coffees, paninis and plenty of other foodie delights are available throughout the day. But its ice creams and specially made doggie sundaes will definitely hit the spot on a sunny day.

The Pigs Wings may have already built a reputation for its award-winning deli subs out of its HQ in Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen. But now the street food company has been causing a stir with its monstrously tasty food at Aberdeen’s biggest new beer garden, The Bike Yard, on Hutcheon Street. Its Hotwurst deli subs and Filthy Burgers are perfect for those who like a full-on kick of spice.

Specialising in susatinable seafood from local boats, The Old Kirk Bistro is situated on Church Street, Fordyce. Every week, the bistro freshens up its menus in tandem with the seasonal seafood catches and fresh local produce. Halibut is The Old Kirk’s signature fish dish, but it can just as easily turn its hand to lobster, scallops, steaks and a wide range of homemade desserts which look tantalisingly good.