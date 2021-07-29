Talk of the Town – July 29

Say the words ‘watermelon sugar’ to any Harry Styles fan and they’ll most likely start singing about beach vibes and wanting that summer feeling. However, say the same words in Aberdeen’s The Noose & Monkey and you’ll be treated to the cocktail of the month at the gastropub, The Watermelon Sugar. Fruity, sugary, watermelonny goodness is abundant in this cocktail. Grab it while it lasts.

If you can’t get to Italy for sun and pizza this summer, Contour Café has your back. All Contour Café pizza doughs are made from scratch every week – which makes them light and easy to digest – and as well as the classics, its star of the menu is the Giardino pizza, featuring mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella and fresh rocket. Tutto bene.

Books and Beans café is a staple on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street for its Fairtrade coffee, good food and huge range of second-hand books. However, with the heat rising this summer, the team are cooling things down a bit with their selection of iced teas and coffees. Perfect with a nice book in the sun, Books and Beans’s koala coffee mascot Gumdrop also approves!

Train travellers: upon your arrival at Dyce railway station, you need not venture out to find a delicious brunch spot – it’s already at your fingertips at the train station. Dyce’s Café 21 has both sit-in and takeaway options to suit your fancy, but its brunch dishes, including its homemade pancake stack with local berries and maple syrup, deserves to be patiently savoured alongside one of its signature hot chocolates.

We all like to treat ourselves once in a while. And if you fancy spoiling yourself this weekend, Corner Tree café’s afternoon teas, aka ‘affy teas’, will hit the spot. Available to sit-in or delivered to your door, enjoy all the traditional trimmings like scones, clotted cream, jam and delicious cupcakes. Even better, pack yourself a bottle of Prosecco and bring it along for BYOB.