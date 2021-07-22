Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town – July 22

By Jamie Wilde
July 22, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Foodstory has teamed up with Sourcloud Bakes to offer its customers a range of sweet delights.
Foodstory has teamed up with Sourcloud Bakes to offer its customers a range of sweet delights.

 

Bridge House Café

Long Island Iced Tea can be savoured at Bridge House Café in Ballater.

Ballater’s Bridge House Café, open every Thursday to Monday is known for its welcoming atmosphere, warming coffee and tasty home-baked treats. This summer though, why not change things up a bit with the café’s drinks specials? Non-alcoholic mojitos, Long Island iced teas and very berry daiquiris are all sure ways to capture refreshingly sweet sensations from sun-soaked climates right here in the north-east.

Foodstory

Tiramisu Danish and raspberry and mascarpone Danish from Sourcloud Bakes are now available at Foodstory.

Foodstory champions a community focused ethos. Its café, on Thistle Street, Aberdeen, serves mostly plant based and veggie food options. However, Foodstory has now teamed up with local artisan sourdough bread and pastry maker Sourcloud Bakes, to offer a range of delectable bakes including tiramisu and raspberry and mascarpone Danish pastries – which look irresistible.

Bistro Verde

Scallops are the star dish at Bistro Verde.

Tucked in the heart of Aberdeen city centre at The Green, you’ll find Bistro Verde – a self-proclaimed seafood specialist that’s a haven for lovers of ocean delicacies. As well as its catches of the day and cocktail specials, its most popular dishes revolve around pan seared Scottish scallops, which during the summer season you can enjoy alongside white truffle oil, roasted cauliflower puree, kale salt and confit beetroot.

Ninety-Nine Bar & Kitchen

Stuart Ross and Chloe Raitt are the team behind new street food pop up How Bao Now.

As well as sipping on 99’s popular range of cocktails, its new kitchen residents, How Bao Now, can also treat you to some of the best steamed buns Aberdeen has to offer. Choose between hot, BBQ or fresh bun filling varieties, or go for its sweet alternative as a dessert – a deep fried bao bun tossed in sugar and served with local ice cream from Forest Farm.

Six Degrees North

Five brand new beers are available at Six Degrees North, Aberdeen.

Established in 2013, Six Degrees North make artisanal beers inspired by Belgian brewing traditions after its founder, Robert Lindsay, fell in love with the country’s beer culture. This month, its Aberdeen bar launched five new beers on tap and in can, including the soft and juicy Crab With the Golden Claw and the 10.5% Triple IPA, Arenberg – fit for those after a robust brew.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.