Society: Talk of the Town – July 15

The newest kids on the block at Backyard Beach Collective, Links Road, come in the form of Taco Belmont Handcrafted. Oak wood whiskey barrel grilled chicken breast tacos, quesadillas with roasted vegetables and fresh homemade cheese from local dairy supplier Forrest Farm all feature at the street food stall. Watch this space for Taco Belmont Handcrafted making a name for itself in the coming months.

Café Harmony has been a popular locale on Aberdeen’s Bon-Accord Terrace for some time. This summer though, the café has been whipping up cool new cocktail specials to bring in the warmer weather in style. Peachacoladas, sgroppinos and citrussy Ciroc infusions are just a handful of the creative options available to enjoy, along with some bites from its tasty food menu.

Glancing down the Lurch Monster’s Tilly Butcher Instagram page, you’ll find nothing but sheer meaty heaven. As well as traditional butcher items like its weekly funky special sausages, it’s the business’ mouthwatering creations with pies and pastries that look irresistible. Macaroni and pepperoni pizza pies, peppered steak curry bakes, chilli and tequila sausage rolls, nutella cookie pies… whetted your appetite yet? This is a must visit.

After a tough period with the pandemic during the last six months, AVO are fighting fit once more at the new Backyard @ Union Square street food space. It recently launched its new vegetarian and vegan-friendly menu, which has special collaborations from the likes of Roots Catering with its vegan Korean Fried Chick’aint burger, featuring smashed AVO, pickled cucumber and toasted sesame seeds. Yummy.

For a summer of firsts and thirsts in Aberdeen, Belmont Street’s mainstayer bar, Revolution, ticks all the right boxes. Popular both day and night, its boozy brunch special looks a real winner. For £25pp you get a tasty brunch dish to tuck into whilst sipping on not one, two, three or four, but five cocktails. When Revolution says a boozy brunch, they mean it.