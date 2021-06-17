Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Society: Talk of the Town – June 17

By Jamie Wilde
June 17, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Maria Lewis, owner of Seafood Bothy, offers weekly seafood specials out of a renovated horse trailer at Old Pier, Stonehaven.
Orchid Cocktails

Mango Margaritas and many other colourful, creative and classic cocktail concoctions can be enjoyed at Orchid Cocktails.

Cocktail bars have been graced once again by enthused customers with the easing of lockdown restrictions – and they’ve been so missed. Orchid Cocktails is just one of Aberdeen’s glossy spots that’s been pouring its creative concoctions, including Mango Margaritas and Kiwi Collins’, in its Langstane Place locale once more. Its cocktail delivery service is also still available for those who’d prefer an at-home tasting experience.

https://orchidcocktails.com/

The Stack Restaurant & Bar

The Stack Restaurant & Bar in Muchalls will be serving Father’s Day specials this coming Sunday.

Looking to treat dad to a nice meal this Father’s Day? Open from Wednesday to Sunday in the small coastal village of Muchalls, The Stack Restaurant & Bar has you covered with its Father’s Day specials including roast rib of aged beef with cauliflower cheese, Yorkshire pudding and all the trimmings. Pre-booking is essential and its outside seating area can also be enjoyed – if the weather permits.

www.thestackrestaurant.com

Seafood Bothy

Prawns and lobsters are the stars of the menu at Stonehaven’s popular Seafood Bothy.

Operating out of a retro horse trailer at Stonehaven Pier, Seafood Bothy serves up delightful sea-based delicacies from Thursday to Sunday every week. As well as its main stayers like crab tortilla wraps, the bothy also whips up weekly specials with some of its latest additions including a half lobster with mixed salad, bread and dips. Get yourself down early before it sells out for the day.

https://www.instagram.com/seafoodbothy/

The Eggxorcist

Eggs, glorious eggs are the star of the show at The Eggxorcist, Merkland Road, Aberdeen.

Brunch is never dull at The Eggxorcist on Merkland Road. Nutritional options are aplenty, from its banging bowls to its swanky toasts, with locally sourced eggs from Katy’s Eggs its specialty. However, if you’re looking for vegan alternatives, get involved in its super healthy smoothie and yoghurt bowls which are all topped with a selection of homemade granola, toasted seeds, fruit and berries. Yummy.

https://www.instagram.com/theeggxorcist/

The Richmond Street Deli

Leanne Coutts and daughter Shannan whip up some seriously tasty street food at The Richmond Street Deli.

Led by mother and daughter duo Leanne and Shannan Coutts, The Richmond Street Deli has been feeding Aberdonians’ appetites for big, flavourful portions of street food for more than a decade. Its new menu arrived recently, featuring funky new additions as well as old favourites including its club sandwiches. But its filthy fries are the real talking point – look out for limited specials each week.

https://www.instagram.com/therichmondstdeli/

