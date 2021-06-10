Society: Talk of the Town – June 10

Café Ahoy

With summer well and truly beginning to kick off, Café Ahoy has prepared its new menu for Aberdeen’s seaside revelers to enjoy.

Open from Wednesday to Sunday every week, its brunch stacks are a firm favourite, while sharing boards, cocktails and even dog-friendly ice cream ensures everyone can be catered to throughout those long, hot summer days. Treat yourself.

Rosemount Market

Rosemount Market is a brand new grocery, refill and lifestyle store on Rosemount Place.

Sustainability is at the core of the store’s ethos, with refills on dried goods like seeds, pasta and cereals readily available. As well as this, the store also has a wide range of locally sourced produce including fresh strawberries from Seahills Farm and sourdough from the in-demand Bandit Bakery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPK3EwOH1dg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Roots Catering @ The Beach

Open Friday to Sunday from 11am till 4pm, Roots Catering @ The Beach has been making big waves of late.

Its food truck on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard serves up some of the most delectable plant-based street food the city has to offer. Every weekend features a tasty new special to wrap your mouth around, and its recent cauliflower mac ‘n’ cheese burger special was hugely popular.

The Lobster Shop

Perched on the harbour in the village of Johnshaven, The Lobster Shop is a family run business which opened earlier this year.

Selling some of the best seafood delicacies that the Aberdeenshire coast has to offer, Scallop Saturdays and their homemade crab pate are always well received. But for the full Lobster Shop experience, its signature lobster rolls are not to be missed.

The Tartan Pig

The Tartan Pig coffee house in Hollybank Place, Aberdeen is known for its friendly atmosphere, scrumptious food and tasty coffee. However, its best kept secret may just be its freshly prepared croissants.

White chocolate, Ferrero Rocher and Biscoff are some of the varieties that have been whipped up recently, but its Nutella croissants are easily the most mouth-watering. Catch them if you can.