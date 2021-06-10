Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Society

Society: Talk of the Town – June 10

By Jamie Wilde
June 10, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Roots @ The Beach's tasty plant-based street food features in this week's edition of Talk of the Town.
Café Ahoy

With summer well and truly beginning to kick off, Café Ahoy has prepared its new menu for Aberdeen’s seaside revelers to enjoy.

Dog-friendly ice cream features on the new menu at Café Ahoy that’s fit for the summer ahead

Open from Wednesday to Sunday every week, its brunch stacks are a firm favourite, while sharing boards, cocktails and even dog-friendly ice cream ensures everyone can be catered to throughout those long, hot summer days. Treat yourself.

Rosemount Market

Rosemount Market is a brand new grocery, refill and lifestyle store on Rosemount Place.

New store Rosemount Market promotes sustainability with refills and a range of locally sourced goods on offer

Sustainability is at the core of the store’s ethos, with refills on dried goods like seeds, pasta and cereals readily available. As well as this, the store also has a wide range of locally sourced produce including fresh strawberries from Seahills Farm and sourdough from the in-demand Bandit Bakery.

Roots Catering @ The Beach

Open Friday to Sunday from 11am till 4pm, Roots Catering @ The Beach has been making big waves of late.

Catch some waves with Roots Catering @ The Beach’s food truck where a new irresistible special is prepared every weekend. Pictured is the BBQ Pulled “pork” burger

Its food truck on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard serves up some of the most delectable plant-based street food the city has to offer. Every weekend features a tasty new special to wrap your mouth around, and its recent cauliflower mac ‘n’ cheese burger special was hugely popular.

The Lobster Shop

Perched on the harbour in the village of Johnshaven, The Lobster Shop is a family run business which opened earlier this year.

The Lobster Shop, Johnshaven, is a newly opened family business serving up some of the best seafood on the Aberdeenshire coast. Pictured is co-owner Loren McBay with the lobster catch of the day

Selling some of the best seafood delicacies that the Aberdeenshire coast has to offer, Scallop Saturdays and their homemade crab pate are always well received. But for the full Lobster Shop experience, its signature lobster rolls are not to be missed.

The Tartan Pig

The Tartan Pig coffee house in Hollybank Place, Aberdeen is known for its friendly atmosphere, scrumptious food and tasty coffee. However, its best kept secret may just be its freshly prepared croissants.

Nutella croissants are just one of the mouth-watering croissant varieties you can catch at The Tartan Pig

White chocolate, Ferrero Rocher and Biscoff are some of the varieties that have been whipped up recently, but its Nutella croissants are easily the most mouth-watering. Catch them if you can.

