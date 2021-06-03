Society: Talk of the Town – June 3

ABERDAM Dutch Fries

Open between 12-10, Friday to Sunday, ABERDAM Dutch Fries is becoming one of the hottest talks in town. Bringing the spirit of Amsterdam’s fast-food stalls to the north-east, one of its most popular specials is its pink garlic mayo – yes, pink garlic mayo. If you’re feeling even more adventurous though, try its Nutella and Dutch Fries combo with a sprinkle of parmesan to finish. Taste it to believe it.

https://www.instagram.com/aberdam.abz/

The Cult of Coffee

Brownies, delicious cakes and tasty artisan coffees are aplenty at The Cult of Coffee in Esselmont Avenue. As well as having two new guest roasts available behind the bar and to take home for yourself, its Cult Espresso Tonic – two perfectly pulled shots of coffee gently mixed with a bottle of Fever-Tree tonic with ice – offers a cool, sparkling coffee experience like no other.

https://www.instagram.com/the_cult_of_coffee/

BrewDog

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, we’ve all been able to savour Punk IPAs and Elvis Juices at Brewdog once again. But there’s more than just craft beers worth talking about. Every Monday is vegan Monday at all Brewdog pubs across Aberdeen, meaning you can tuck into two-for-one vegan or veggie mains including its Lightning Jack and Beyond Meat burgers all day long. A plant loving bargain.

BioCafe

The experience at BioCafe in Aberdeen is all about eating good and feeling good, with tons of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar free food options to choose from.

To kick things into the summer spirit, BioCafe has recently introduced its summer menu with new additions including super green buddha bowls, mushroom artisan sandwiches, Korean kimchi and vegan tuna bagels. Chasing that summer body feel? Look no further.

https://bio-cafe.co.uk/

The Long Dog Café

The Long Dog Café is easily the most dog-friendly locale in the vicinity of Aberdeen’s Claremont Street. But aside from cute pooches, sweet delights including Brookies (a unique mix of brownies, cookies and biscuits which come in different flavours every day) and freak shakes (freakishly good milkshake concoctions) are perfect for anyone in need of some sugar laden eye candy.