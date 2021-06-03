Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Society: Talk of the Town – June 3

By Jamie Wilde
June 3, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Bringing the spirit of Amsterdam’s fast-food stalls to the north-east, Aberdam Dutch Fries features in our latest edition of Talk of the Town.
ABERDAM Dutch Fries

David Griffiths pictured with ABERDAM’s Nutella Fries at ABERDAM Dutch Fries in the Backyard Beach Collective at Aberdeen Beach, Aberdeen.

Open between 12-10, Friday to Sunday, ABERDAM Dutch Fries is becoming one of the hottest talks in town. Bringing the spirit of Amsterdam’s fast-food stalls to the north-east, one of its most popular specials is its pink garlic mayo – yes, pink garlic mayo. If you’re feeling even more adventurous though, try its Nutella and Dutch Fries combo with a sprinkle of parmesan to finish. Taste it to believe it.

https://www.instagram.com/aberdam.abz/

The Cult of Coffee

The Cult of Coffee on Esslemont Avenue is offering a coo, sparkling coffee experience with its Cult Espresso Tonic.

Brownies, delicious cakes and tasty artisan coffees are aplenty at The Cult of Coffee in Esselmont Avenue. As well as having two new guest roasts available behind the bar and to take home for yourself, its Cult Espresso Tonic – two perfectly pulled shots of coffee gently mixed with a bottle of Fever-Tree tonic with ice – offers a cool, sparkling coffee experience like no other.

https://www.instagram.com/the_cult_of_coffee/

BrewDog

Vegan Mondays means two-for-one on all vegan/veggie mains at all<br />BrewDog pubs across Aberdeen.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, we’ve all been able to savour Punk IPAs and Elvis Juices at Brewdog once again. But there’s more than just craft beers worth talking about. Every Monday is vegan Monday at all Brewdog pubs across Aberdeen, meaning you can tuck into two-for-one vegan or veggie mains including its Lightning Jack and Beyond Meat burgers all day long. A plant loving bargain.

BioCafe

The experience at BioCafe in Aberdeen is all about eating good and feeling good, with tons of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and refined sugar free food options to choose from.

Bright, healthy colours can be found throughout BioCafe’s new tasty summer menu.

To kick things into the summer spirit, BioCafe has recently introduced its summer menu with new additions including super green buddha bowls, mushroom artisan sandwiches, Korean kimchi and vegan tuna bagels. Chasing that summer body feel? Look no further.

https://bio-cafe.co.uk/

The Long Dog Café

Sweet tooth? The Long Dog Cafe, Aberdeen has you covered. Pictured are pooches Gavin and Linda.

The Long Dog Café is easily the most dog-friendly locale in the vicinity of Aberdeen’s Claremont Street. But aside from cute pooches, sweet delights including Brookies (a unique mix of brownies, cookies and biscuits which come in different flavours every day) and freak shakes (freakishly good milkshake concoctions) are perfect for anyone in need of some sugar laden eye candy.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.