Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Society Talk of the Town – May 27

By Jamie Wilde
May 27, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
210 Bistro's new full sit-in menu is part of our brand new Society feature tailored to offerings across the north-east.
210 Bistro's new full sit-in menu is part of our brand new Society feature tailored to offerings across the north-east.

From venoms and yum yums to crab bon bons and espresso martinis, Jamie Wilde takes a look at some of the hottest special offerings across the north east, in our brand new feature

The Garden at Belmont

Belmont Street’s newest addition comes in the form of The Garden at Belmont. Perched outside the former venue The Priory, the outdoor bar has received a popular reception from customers since opening earlier this month with a total of 17 tables available courtesy of shared outdoor space with neighbouring JoJo’s Café.

Venom slushes are a hit at new Aberdeen outdoor bar The Garden at Belmont, 33 Belmont Street.

Their biggest hit so far has to be their venom slushes. Perfect for the summer weather that’s soon approaching, these make for a refreshingly cool twist to the classic vodka, rum, orange juice and Blue WKD concoction. A few of these on a hot day are sure to get the party going.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COszb-LHt69/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Parx Café

After spending the first quarter of the year providing their customers with a takeaway service, Parx Café is now open for indoor and outdoor seating on a limited, first come first serve basis. The café offers a range of choices on its balanced menu, from healthy to comfort food, fusion tastes to home cooking.

Parx Cafe in Rubislaw Terrace, Aberdeen introduces new tasty toasties to its balanced and varied menu.

But this month, there’s some new kids on the block. The chimichurri cheesesteak, Italian chicken focaccia and halloumi ciabatta toasties make use of ingredients from local food producers as well as looking mouthwateringly good. Keep this secret for yourself to enjoy.

Borsalino Restaurant

Situated in Peterculter on the outskirts of Aberdeen, Borsalino Restaurant has been serving traditional Italian cuisine for 35 years. The family business also runs its own bottle shop, specialising in fine Italian wine and liquers for customers to enjoy.

Bruschetta is just one of the dishes you can enjoy whilst sipping on a bargain £5 cocktail at Borsalino Restaurant, North Deeside Road, Peterculter.

With the recent easing of lockdown restrictions now allowing for alcohol to be served indoors, the restaurant is offering £5 cocktails every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout May and June. French, espresso and pornstar martinis are just a few of the tasty concoctions you can wrap your lips around. Grab yourself a bargain.

210 Bistro

Located on South Market Street behind Union Square, 210 Bistro serves homely food bursting with flavour. It’s also known for its pop-up sky bar, which has excellent views over Aberdeen Harbour and some of the best sunset views over the city.

210 Bistro of Market Street, Aberdeen has launched its new full sit-in menu with the easing of lockdown restrictions.

210 Bistro recently launched their full Spring sit in menu with the further easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this month. Their chocolate mousse with raspberry and rhubarb is just one of the newest additions on offer, while their scallops with crab bon bons provide some of the best seafood delicacies that the north-east has to offer. Worth the calories.

Ruthie’s Kaffe

Ruthie’s Kaffe has once more been welcoming customers loyal and new to its Esselmont Avenue locale. The vegetarian café offers a varied selection of hot and cold drinks – including local coffee supplied by Caber Coffee – as well as a variety of dishes that are made fresh on the premises each day.

Vegan Biscoff yum yums are a popular delight at Ruthie’s Kaffe, Esselmont Avenue, Aberdeen.

Saturdays at Ruthie’s Kaffe are all about plant-based food, and top of the list on the popularity trend has to be their vegan Biscoff yum yums and doughnuts. However, the real treat you’ll receive on your next visit is a welcome from their adorable new four-legged member of staff, Scarlet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.