Society Talk of the Town – May 27

From venoms and yum yums to crab bon bons and espresso martinis, Jamie Wilde takes a look at some of the hottest special offerings across the north east, in our brand new feature

The Garden at Belmont

Belmont Street’s newest addition comes in the form of The Garden at Belmont. Perched outside the former venue The Priory, the outdoor bar has received a popular reception from customers since opening earlier this month with a total of 17 tables available courtesy of shared outdoor space with neighbouring JoJo’s Café.

Their biggest hit so far has to be their venom slushes. Perfect for the summer weather that’s soon approaching, these make for a refreshingly cool twist to the classic vodka, rum, orange juice and Blue WKD concoction. A few of these on a hot day are sure to get the party going.

Parx Café

After spending the first quarter of the year providing their customers with a takeaway service, Parx Café is now open for indoor and outdoor seating on a limited, first come first serve basis. The café offers a range of choices on its balanced menu, from healthy to comfort food, fusion tastes to home cooking.

But this month, there’s some new kids on the block. The chimichurri cheesesteak, Italian chicken focaccia and halloumi ciabatta toasties make use of ingredients from local food producers as well as looking mouthwateringly good. Keep this secret for yourself to enjoy.

Borsalino Restaurant

Situated in Peterculter on the outskirts of Aberdeen, Borsalino Restaurant has been serving traditional Italian cuisine for 35 years. The family business also runs its own bottle shop, specialising in fine Italian wine and liquers for customers to enjoy.

With the recent easing of lockdown restrictions now allowing for alcohol to be served indoors, the restaurant is offering £5 cocktails every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday throughout May and June. French, espresso and pornstar martinis are just a few of the tasty concoctions you can wrap your lips around. Grab yourself a bargain.

210 Bistro

Located on South Market Street behind Union Square, 210 Bistro serves homely food bursting with flavour. It’s also known for its pop-up sky bar, which has excellent views over Aberdeen Harbour and some of the best sunset views over the city.

210 Bistro recently launched their full Spring sit in menu with the further easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this month. Their chocolate mousse with raspberry and rhubarb is just one of the newest additions on offer, while their scallops with crab bon bons provide some of the best seafood delicacies that the north-east has to offer. Worth the calories.

Ruthie’s Kaffe

Ruthie’s Kaffe has once more been welcoming customers loyal and new to its Esselmont Avenue locale. The vegetarian café offers a varied selection of hot and cold drinks – including local coffee supplied by Caber Coffee – as well as a variety of dishes that are made fresh on the premises each day.

Saturdays at Ruthie’s Kaffe are all about plant-based food, and top of the list on the popularity trend has to be their vegan Biscoff yum yums and doughnuts. However, the real treat you’ll receive on your next visit is a welcome from their adorable new four-legged member of staff, Scarlet.