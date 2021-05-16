Artists on path to introducing new Aberdeen Ceramics Studio venture

Everything begins with an idea – and when you combine the minds of six passionate artists, that idea can turn into something quite extraordinary.

Particularly when they are from the student body, alumni and staff at Robert Gordon University (RGU) working within the arts.

Celda Tyndall, Kevin Morris, Matthew Wilcock, Amy Benzie, Aimee Morris and Ailsa Simpson are the talented minds behind an upcoming project that aims to create an open access ceramics studio in Aberdeen, known as Aberdeen Ceramics Studio.

“Between us, we have a wide range of skills and experience,” Celda, said.

Celda originally hails from a jewellery background, but has discovered a passion for ceramic slip casting and hand building since taking on the course at Grays School of Art.

The group’s staff members, Kevin and Matt, both currently work in Grays. Kevin graduated with a BA (Hons) in Ceramic Design in 2010 from The Glasgow School of Art and is currently a Technical Service Officer in ceramics.

As for Matt, he has been involved in ceramics from a young age – and even won The Great Pottery Throw Down in 2015.

He said: “As a collective, our ambition is to create an open access ceramics studio in Aberdeen providing space, equipment, teaching and support for beginners through to emerging makers and established artists.

“As of yet, we haven’t secured premises but we are actively looking and hoping to open by the end of the year.

“And we aim to make our studio as accessible as possible, allowing for available parking and bus routes.”

Amy, who graduated from Grays in 2016 and now works as a ceramicist and senior artist practitioner with Grampian Hospitals Art Trust, added: “Artistic practices can often be very isolating and costly for solo practitioners.

“Makers often crave an opportunity to engage with and learn from others in their field of work.

“These connections feel even more relevant in this time of social distancing and self-isolation where people are forced to consider new ways of working, maintaining connection and embracing change.

“Our studio aims to create a community of emerging makers and professionals where all members can share equipment and working space.

“Unlike other ceramics studios in Scotland, we will offer members the opportunity to purchase clay and tools directly through ourselves.

“We will also offer the chance for makers to sell and exhibit their own work within our dedicated retail and gallery space – something that is unavailable in similar spaces.

“This will help makers to progress their practice and encourage their professional development.”

Eager for the public to catch a glimpse of what they had been working on, the group launched social media pages for Aberdeen Ceramics Studio on Facebook and Instagram last month.

They have gained an impressive following, with people eager to see the idea brought to life.

Aimee, who graduated from Grays in 2019 and has since developed her skills as a ceramicist through residencies, volunteering and working at the Edinburgh Ceramics Workshop, said: “We continue to receive a lot of positive feedback from our growing community, and gain valuable insights into the needs of our market.

“The challenge as with any start-up is generating funds but we are committed to our business venture and what we aim to provide for the city.

“Currently, we are actively applying for business competitions and hope to launch our crowdfunder soon.

“As part of the RGU Accelerator program, we have secured our initial seed funding and we hope to use this money to launch our crowdfunding campaign selling clay kits.

“These kits will provide people with the ability to undertake their own clay projects from home. Once we have a space, we will invite everyone to the studio to fire their work.”

Other than the launch of the studio, Ailsa, a ceramics specialist, says the group have a lot more in-store for the local community.

“Looking beyond Aberdeen, we will nurture our drive for collaboration and community by providing pop-up studios and international artist residencies,” they said.

“Now more than ever, everyone should care about our fundamental human need to create and connect as we navigate this ever-evolving normal.”

Visit Aberdeen Ceramics Studio on Facebook or @aberdeenceramicsstudio on Instagram to find out more.