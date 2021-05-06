Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Spring out of lockdown with make-up must-haves from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord

By Karla Sinclair
May 6, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:22 pm
Brands available at Bon Accord include SpaceNK, NARS and The Body Shop
As restrictions continue to ease it is time to embrace lightweight make-up to give ourselves a natural, spring glow.

And whether you always return to your favourite make-up products or are looking to experiment with new brands, Bon Accord in Aberdeen offers everything you could want – and more.

Recently reopening its doors to the public, beauty fans will discover an array of brands including SpaceNK, NARS and The Body Shop at the centre that fall in line with current spring trends.

So with your calendar beginning to fill up with exciting events, it’s time to hit the refresh button with your make-up. Check out our favourite beauty products available to purchase in-store now.

Coconut Bronze Shimmering Dry Oil, £16, The Body Shop
Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum, £35, SpaceNK

Glowy Skin

When people see glowy skin, they automatically think ‘healthy skin’.

It appears modern, youthful, natural and fresh, which is why there are an abundance of products on the market made specifically to give your complexion a glow.

If this sounds right up your street, then you’re sure to appreciate SpaceNK’s offering. From tinted moisturisers to liquid illuminators, your skin will be brought back to life after application.

Looking for more inspiration? The No7 Custom Blend Highlighting Drops from Boots is another must-have. Or perhaps try applying a gorgeous primer before creating your look to hydrate the skin.

Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30, £30, Boots
No.7 Custom Blend Highlighting Drops, £13.50, Boots
Instablur Primer, £15, The Body Shop

Uplifting Colour

Have you found yourself aiming to add a pop of colour to your look in areas other than the eyes? Then you must be a fan of blushers, lipsticks and glosses.

The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Stain is a dual-purpose liquid stain that gives lips and cheeks a natural pop of buildable colour, perfect for enhancing your look – and the same can be said for SpaceNk’s Chantecaille Cheek Gelée.

Lip and Cheek Stain, £8, The Body Shop
Chantecaille Cheek Gel, £40, SpaceNK

Expressive Eyes

Over the course of lockdown, beauty fans have pulled out all the stops with eye makeup.

Experimenting with textured eyeshadows and colourful eyeliners are among the ways that people have been aiming to show off their personalities through their eyes.

To achieve this, opt for the Own Your Naturals eyeshadow palette from The Body Shop. Packed with 12 light to dark mattes and shimmers, it’s easy to achieve subtle to dramatic, smudge-proof looks that last all day.

Also designed for easy building so you can have fun experimenting is the No.7 Stay Perfect Shade and Define, available at Boots. It can be used as a liner or shadow and allows wearers to define their eyes in a few swipes.

Own Your Naturals Eyeshadow Palette, £15, The Body Shop
No.7 Stay Perfect Shade and Define, £8, Boots

Finishing Touches

Before heading out, it’s important to consider rounding off the beauty process with some simple steps. These include adding a signature scent and setting your make-up in place.

Jo Loves Pomelo, available at SpaceNK, is a vibrant and energising fragrance with breezy citrus notes that is perfect for the season.

And although eyebrows are sometimes overlooked, applying eyebrow gel is something that we’re seeing a lot more of recently.

The Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising eyebrow gel will not only give you more fuller-looking eyebrows but also create definition and keep them looking fresh.

Combining your glowing skin, defined eyes and colourful touches, you’re sure to have a spring in your step.

Jo Loves Pomelo, £75-115, SpaceNK
Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising Eyebrow Gel, £22.50, Boots

For more beauty inspiration, visit www.bonaccordaberdeen.com

