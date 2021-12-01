Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Pizzaninis, mezes and cookie dough burritos

By Jamie Wilde
December 1, 2021, 10:04 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 11:20 am
Rendezvous @ Nargile features in this week's Talk of the Town. Pictured is the restaurant's baklava desert.
Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.
From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Simple Bee

Pizzaninis are the star of the show at Simple Bee.

Filled with quirky personality, Simple Bee in Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place is mad about bees. This humble café has received nothing but top reviews online for its coffees, wraps, sandwiches and pizzaninis – which come loaded with chicken tikka, cheese and proscuitto ham alongside traditional pizza sauce and toppings. For cosy bees, try out its new winter special panini with a soup combo for a belly-warming lunch.

Rendezvous @ Nargile

Rendezvous @Nargile, Forest Avenue, Aberdeen.

Looking for Mediterranean cuisine in Aberdeen? Rendezvous @ Nargile on Forest Avenue is the place to go. It’s been treating Aberdeen locals and visitors alike to its small-plate, Meze style dishes for decades which are perfect for sharing. With Christmas approaching, try its new festive feast: a three-course banquet of Mediterranean delights ranging from filo pastry starters to authentic Turkish desserts. Pre-booking required.

Krepes ‘n’ Kones

How could you resist one of these?

Colder weather may be here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go without savouring ice cream and sweet treats while out and about in Aberdeen. George Street’s Krepes ‘n’ Kones has a wide range of dessert options that look irresistible. From doughnuts to cookie dough burritos and seasonal caramel and cinnamon spiced lattes, K’n’K will fill your sugar fix.

The Grill

The Grill’s 150th anniversary whisky.

One of Aberdeen’s most renowned whisky bars, The Grill has been perched on Union Street since 1870. It may have 600 whiskies to choose from inside, but the staff will keep you from feeling bamboozled. Its spooky season whiskies worked a treat during Halloween and new arrivals flow in regularly, alongside specials including its malt of the month. Try a new tipple this weekend.

Croft and Cairns

Pub grub favourites at Croft and Cairns.

Croft and Cairns bar and restaurant on Stockethill Crescent will hit the spot for those venturing outside the city centre this weekend. Its menu – crafted by local chef, Roy Duncan, who has appeared on national television for his cooking – hones in on American, Italian and Scottish flavours. Homely favourites like burgers and fish and chips are taken to a different level here. What’s not to like?

