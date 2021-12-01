Talk of the Town: Pizzaninis, mezes and cookie dough burritos

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Filled with quirky personality, Simple Bee in Aberdeen’s Rosemount Place is mad about bees. This humble café has received nothing but top reviews online for its coffees, wraps, sandwiches and pizzaninis – which come loaded with chicken tikka, cheese and proscuitto ham alongside traditional pizza sauce and toppings. For cosy bees, try out its new winter special panini with a soup combo for a belly-warming lunch.

Looking for Mediterranean cuisine in Aberdeen? Rendezvous @ Nargile on Forest Avenue is the place to go. It’s been treating Aberdeen locals and visitors alike to its small-plate, Meze style dishes for decades which are perfect for sharing. With Christmas approaching, try its new festive feast: a three-course banquet of Mediterranean delights ranging from filo pastry starters to authentic Turkish desserts. Pre-booking required.

Colder weather may be here, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go without savouring ice cream and sweet treats while out and about in Aberdeen. George Street’s Krepes ‘n’ Kones has a wide range of dessert options that look irresistible. From doughnuts to cookie dough burritos and seasonal caramel and cinnamon spiced lattes, K’n’K will fill your sugar fix.

One of Aberdeen’s most renowned whisky bars, The Grill has been perched on Union Street since 1870. It may have 600 whiskies to choose from inside, but the staff will keep you from feeling bamboozled. Its spooky season whiskies worked a treat during Halloween and new arrivals flow in regularly, alongside specials including its malt of the month. Try a new tipple this weekend.

Croft and Cairns bar and restaurant on Stockethill Crescent will hit the spot for those venturing outside the city centre this weekend. Its menu – crafted by local chef, Roy Duncan, who has appeared on national television for his cooking – hones in on American, Italian and Scottish flavours. Homely favourites like burgers and fish and chips are taken to a different level here. What’s not to like?