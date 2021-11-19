Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Headstrong: The bridal hairstylist making waves since the age of 11

By Rosemary Lowne
November 19, 2021, 3:45 pm
Crowning glory: Kerry Anne Laing has been working as a bridal hair stylist since she was just 13.
Every day Kerry Anne Laing thanks her mum for being ‘so bad’ at doing her hair as a child.

For it was while watching her mum struggle to tie her hair up in a bobble for school that inspired Kerry Anne to take matters into her own hands.

“My mum was so bad with hair, she couldn’t put a bobble in my hair so if I wanted to look alright for school, in the days before straighteners, I had to do my own,” said Kerry Anne, 33, from Aberdeen.

“But my mum not being able to do my hair paid off in the long run because it’s turned into my career.

“I thank her every day for that and she’s like ‘oh I should’ve got better’, but she’s done me a huge favour.”

Brush with success: Kerry Anne loves helping brides look their best when walking down the aisle.

Headhunted

Religiously practicing elaborate up dos on her Barbie’s hair before modelling the look on herself, Kerry Anne was just 11-years-old when she was quite literally ‘headhunted’ to work at a local hair salon.

“At the time, I had put French braids in my hair and I was in the local shop buying sweeties when the local boss of a hair salon spotted me and asked who had done my hair,” said Kerry Anne.

“When I told her I styled my own hair, she offered my a job as a Saturday girl in her salon.”

Tie the knot: Kerry Anne taught herself how to style hair when she was just a child.

A cut above

Quickly making waves in the industry, Kerry Anne was working as a wedding hairstylist by the age of 13, stepping in at the last minute to cover for another hairdresser who had called in sick.

“I begged to do that wedding and that’s how it came about,” said Kerry Anne.

“When you’re that young you don’t feel nerves or anxiety, nothing that you feel as an adult.

“I just knew that this girl needed her hair done and I could do it.”

Turning heads: Kerry Anne’s hair styles are a work of art.

Mum and entrepreneur

After taking some time out to work in the oil and gas industry, Kerry Anne, who is mum to Layne, 11 months and Cole, nine, followed both her head and her heart by setting up her own business Kerry Anne Bridal Hair and opened her own salon Hype Blowdry Bar in Aberdeen’s Marischal Street.

Over 700 wedding hair styles – and countless cans of hairspray – later, Kerry Anne’s love of hair is stronger than ever as is her sense of pride at being trusted to be part of a couple’s big day.

“I can’t sleep the night before a wedding and next year will be 10 years since I set up my business,” said Kerry Anne.

“I still get butterflies for them as it’s such a huge honour to be part of their special day.

“As well as doing their hair, I’m there to help dress them, put their shoes on, put tape on them, there’s nothing I won’t do to get them ready on time.”

Elegant updo: Kerry Anne has worked at over 700 weddings.

Friends for life

With her calm, bubbly and motherly persona, it’s no surprise that Kerry Anne has made lifelong friends with the brides she has worked with.

“When I first opened the shop three years ago, I had brides popping in who I hadn’t seen in years with their kids and babies.

“It blows my mind that they didn’t have babies the last time that I saw them and they still put business my way.”

Final touches: Kerry Anne has lost count of the number of cans of hairspray bottles she used over the years.

Anxiety

Juggling the salon, where she books in cut and colours, with her bridal hair business and being a mum, instead of feeling worn out, Kerry Anne is thriving.

“I used to suffer quite bad with my anxiety but hair was an escape for me,” said Kerry Anne.

“For me getting right into hair just helps me switch off as I’m right in the zone so it’s done as many favours for me as I’ve done for other people.

“It’s totally helped my anxiety.

“See if there’s so much going on and you’ve got loads to do, as soon as you rock up to a wedding and you’re in the zone, you forget everything, it’s mind blowing.”

Root to happiness: Kerry Anne says being a bridal hairstylist has helped her anxiety.

Kerry Anne is also heartened by the sense of community which is deeply rooted in Aberdeen hair industry.

“I like to think that I’m part of a generation that’s trying to grow each other,” said Kerry Anne.

“Even the local hairdressers, we support each other and it’s such a nice feeling.”

In the years to come, Kerry Anne has her sights on recruiting a young apprentice she knows very well.

“My son Cole is a great help as there’s been a few times when he’s had to rock up to work with me but he’s such a superstar, he’s so good,” said Kerry Anne.

“He’s not really interested in hair but I hope one day he changes his mind as having a mini me would be fantastic.”

It’s always a good hair day for Kerry Anne.

For more information on Kerry Anne Bridal Hair check out her Facebook and Instagram pages.

