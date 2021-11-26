Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Cocktails galore at The Square Kintore

By Jamie Wilde
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 12:57 pm
Indulge in classic and seasonal cocktails at Kintore pub, The Square.
Indulge in classic and seasonal cocktails at Kintore pub, The Square.

Pubs are more than just a place to drink – especially in village communities.

They’re a meeting point for locals; a place of joy, laughter and occasional tears like no other where people bond and form life-long friendships.

In Kintore, The Square is the port of call in the Aberdeenshire village.

Allan and Claire Campbell are the owners of village pub, The Square Kintore.

Run by husband-and-wife owners Allan and Claire Campbell, the pair have an emotional attachment to their local pub having lived in Kintore for more than two decades.

They’ve seen the town’s demographic change throughout the years and with it, the loss of local businesses.

However, when the opportunity to take the reins of their beloved boozer fell on their lap, it was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

The Square is great for late night cocktails as well as family friendly meals.

“I was made redundant in October last year,” says Allan.

“There wasn’t a lot of jobs going about, especially in the hospitality industry, so I was thinking of changing career paths.

“But Steve McDonald who owned the pub here was looking for someone to come in and manage the place at the time.

“Because I’d lived in the village for so long, to me, it seemed like a sensible idea.”

Hospitality heritage

Allan was born in Glasgow but he has lived in and around Kintore for almost 25 years.

He’s worked in hospitality throughout his life with family ties to the industry stretching back generations.

Allan’s family has a long history in the hospitality industry.

“My great-grandfather had a pub down in Glasgow,” says Allan.

“My mum used to work in it when she was younger, all the family would lend a hand.

I’ve always liked jobs where I can talk to people and use my communication skills – plus I like food and drink!

In more recent years, Allan pursued contract catering and catering management roles across Scotland.

Outside The Square.

But Covid and the precariousness of the hospitality industry led him and his wife to their first solo business venture together at The Square, which has a rich history in Kintore.

“For the past 200 years, it’s always been some kind of coaching house, inn or pub,” says Allan.

“There’s still a lot of regulars who drank here 30 or 40 years ago, so it’s interesting to hear their stories about it.

“At one point, there were three pubs in the village. Now it’s down to one.”

The Square’s selection of gins.

Family-friendly

Allan and Claire officially owned The Square in May this year following a phased takeover with the previous owner.

With Allan having “tons of ideas” for refurbishing the place, the pair are currently renovating the six bedrooms in the premises to offer them to visiting guests.

The Square’s snug is also set to be transformed into an afternoon tea room and Allan hopes the changes will appeal to Kintore’s demographic.

“The village has changed during the last 25 years and it’s more of a commuter town now with the influx of houses,” says Allan.

Stylish decor inside The Square.

“We’ve got a young family ourselves and we want to make the pub a family friendly environment.

“A lot of people in the past wouldn’t take their kids to a pub, but we want it to be a place where people can relax, their kids can run about a bit and make some noise.

“That’s the kind of venue we want it to be.”

Cocktails

With recent fun Halloween events and weekly foodie specials keeping the kids entertained, there’s also the space for adults to indulge in The Square’s wide range of drinks.

Its cocktails are the star of the show and its seasonal offerings capture autumn in a glass.

“We’ve got The Square Autumn Delight cocktail at the moment, which is made with Fireball whisky and has tastes of cinnamon and apple flavours,” says Allan.

The Square Autumn Apple Delight.

“We try and mix things up a bit; it’s about trying to see what’s on trend whilst being seasonal as well.

“You go to all the cool venues in town and it’s cocktails galore. We want to try and bring that to the village so that we can give people here that offer.”

Strawberry daiquiri.

The Square Mule, made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice, is another popular pick from its autumnal cocktail menu.

Classics like pornstar martinis and strawberry daiquiris also feature and at £7 each, they’re also decent value for money.

Allan insists that it’s this variety that is key to The Square’s selection of drinks offerings.

“We’d all usually settle for a regular pint, but if there’s something that might have a bit of a better offering, then we’ll look to capitalise on that,” says Allan.

Corona draught lager at The Square.

“We’ve got draught beers on tap like Corona, Innis & Gunn, Brewdog IPA’s and lager.

“For spirits, we have gins including plenty of local varieties, around 20 malts and a nice selection of rum too.

“It’s a diverse range with plenty of options.”

Close to heart

The business may have only been under Allan and Claire’s control for six months, but they’ve used all of their hospitality experience to make it a success.

Though Allan admits he’s “more of a beans on toast chef,” his daily discussions with The Square’s chef ensures the pub’s food menu is always on point whilst regular social media posts also keep customers engaged.

Margarita cocktail.

Allan and Claire are certainly not sit-off owners and they’re keen to instil their passion for hospitality into all corners of The Square.

“I’m passionate about delivering good, friendly service and making people feel welcome,” he says.

“We’re not a pretentious venue or trying to be something we shouldn’t be.

We’re a country village pub at the core of the community and we want to run it really well.

“This isn’t a flash in the pan business for us; we’re going to be here in Kintore for the rest of our lives.

“We want to create a business that we can be successful with, and be proud of, but also keep a hold of for a long time.

“It’s a place that’s close to my heart.”

“This isn’t a flash in the pan business for us; we’re going to be here in Kintore for the rest of the lives,” Allan Campbell.

A round of questions with Allan Campbell of The Square Kintore…

Most underrated drink?

Vokda, ginger beer and a dash of lime.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I would probably be a nice lager. Sharp and crisp.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Prosecco, prosecco and prosecco. It’s the drink of choice just now!

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

I don’t like Advocaat. I don’t know anybody that does.

Worst experience with a drink?

Southern Comfort on a boy’s holiday. It was a drinking contest that didn’t end up in my favour!

Any secret tips of the drinks trade?

Don’t always stick to the same thing. Try new things because they might inspire you. If you’re a Tennent’s drinker, try something different.

Best food and drink pairing?

Sunday roast and a pint of IPA.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Irn Bru, prosecco and Innis & Gunn lager, which is my tipple at the moment.

To find out more about The Square, visit them on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]