Former travel agent follows dream of launching online clothes boutique

From gorgeous jumpers to that must have shacket, you’ll be able to put together a dream outfit thanks to Style Kloset.

We’re not talking fast fashion, or poorly fitting items which will languish at the back of your wardrobe.

Think staple pieces which have been chosen with love, before arriving at your door beautifully wrapped and just waiting to be worn.

Former travel agent Kerri Penny is relishing her dream job, after launching Style Kloset three months ago.

Her carefully curated selection is flying off the shelves of her online boutique with some items selling out in mere hours thanks to a loyal customer base.

From using social to run her business, to high hopes of opening up her own premises, we caught up with fashion queen Kerri and found out why she’s doing things her way.

It has been a busy time for the 29-year-old, after Kerri was finally able to celebrate her marriage with a good old party – as restrictions crashed her original wedding day.

And it’s not the first time that Covid-19 has played havoc with Kerri’s life, after she was made redundant from her role as a travel agent in Aberdeen.

Following a highly successful career in sales, you wouldn’t blame Kerri for feeling a little down.

But fate and determination saw her go on to secure a full-time role at Hey Sweetie in Ellon, where customers can choose from a wide range of traditional sweeties, ice cream and unusual flavour treats.

With a better work life balance, Kerri, who also lives in Ellon, decided to follow her passion and launch Style Kloset.

“I was so lucky to get a full time job again, and my idea for Style Kloset came about because I have always been in love with the concept of re-using clothes,” said Kerri.

“Right back to childhood, I would always give a bag of clothes to my sister and friends.

“And whatever they didn’t want, I’d put on eBay. I think I got my first eBay account when I was 16.

I’ve always thought it’s a great way to refresh your wardrobe, and it’s sustainable way of shopping as well.”

Kerri believes that her background in sales gave her an advantage when going it alone, albeit with a lot less stress.

“I’ve always been very driven and motivated, but with fashion I love how creative you can be, especially on social media.

“Our generation shops online, and I think it pays off to make your feed a bit different.

“I have a shopping addiction, my husband can confirm that with all the boxes which used to arrive for me.

“I stock clothes which I know people will love, and they are a very high quality.

I was once given a piece of advice. Never buy something that you don’t love yourself, or you won’t be able to sell it as authentically.”

“Everyone can read how genuine you are as a person, and it’s obvious if your heart isn’t in it.

“If you find what you love, your passion shines through.”

Kerri was concerned that she would not be able to compete against big brands, but she has been pleasantly surprised by a shift in people’s shopping habits.

“I did think it was going to be a big challenge, with people buying items for just one picture.

“It didn’t matter about the quality, but I think certainly for my customers, the attitude has shifted.

“There’s some items in my wardrobe which I’ve had for years.

“I don’t tend to follow fashion, I love styling a piece and making it timeless.”

Around 75% of Kerri’s customers hail from Aberdeen and the shire, but she has sends items throughout the UK.

“It’s hard not to keep everything, but I get so many emotions seeing someone wear one of my outfits in real life,” said Kerri.

“My favourite piece at the moment is a stripy jumper, which is a bit of a Zara dupe.

“It comes in four different colours and sold out pretty quickly.

“My dream is to have a boutique in Ellon, where people can come in try things on.

“Were it not for the pandemic, I think I would have been far too scared to take the jump.

“My job as a travel agent could get pretty stressful, and having another side business in sales would have been too much.

“My work/life balance is completely different, and this wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t been made redundant.

“I’m just so chuffed that I’m finally doing this.”

You can follow Style Kloset on Instagram, or visit https://www.stylekloset.co.uk/about