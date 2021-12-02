Talk of the Town: Bagels, bread and beers

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Courie Courie are mad about bread – but not just any bread. The bakery and café based on Ballater Road towards Cambus O’May is the perfect spot to enjoy artisanal sourdough baking and speciality coffee nestled in the Cairngorms. Croissants and cinnamon rolls pair perfectly with its organic spiced hot chocolate. With Christmas approaching, keep an eye out for its scrumptious mince pies.

Little Belmont Street in Aberdeen has been home to Poldino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria for more than four decades. It has everything you could want from an Italian restaurant – a family feel, succulent wines and plenty of delicious, homely food. Start with its cured meats and bread, continue to seafood spaghetti and finish with a portion of coffeelicious tiramisu. You won’t be disappointed.

Housed in the stunning Woodend Barn in Banchory, Buchanan Bistro is a must visit if you haven’t already been. Its kitchen caters to an array of different tastes. From a homely coffee and scrumptious cake during the cold winter day to an artisan pizza and G&T on its late-opening Friday nights, enjoy colourful, ethically sourced food with gorgeous views and even better company.

Sometimes, nothing beats a bit of pub comfort food and drinks. The Stag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street is hard to beat when it comes to providing that traditional, homely pub feel. Pints, spirits and refreshing cocktails are aplenty. Great for a Saturday soiree soirée or pub lunch with friends, keep an eye out for its daily specials that’ll delight eyes and bellies.

The long-awaited opening of The Albyn restaurant on Albyn Place, Aberdeen, took place last week to the delight of the city’s west end revellers. The former nightspot has been given a new lease of life with its custom designed interiors, fabulous drinks and tantalising food menu. Find out what all the fuss is about and get yourself down as one of its first customers this weekend.