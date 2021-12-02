Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Bagels, bread and beers

By Jamie Wilde
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Newly opened restaurant The Albyn is grabbing the attention of Granite City locals.
Newly opened restaurant The Albyn is grabbing the attention of Granite City locals.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.
From cocktails to creamy desserts, you’re sure to find something that will tickle your taste buds.

Courie Courie

Courie Courie’s mince pies.

Courie Courie are mad about bread – but not just any bread. The bakery and café based on Ballater Road towards Cambus O’May is the perfect spot to enjoy artisanal sourdough baking and speciality coffee nestled in the Cairngorms. Croissants and cinnamon rolls pair perfectly with its organic spiced hot chocolate. With Christmas approaching, keep an eye out for its scrumptious mince pies.

Poldino’s

Tiramisu at Poldino’s.

Little Belmont Street in Aberdeen has been home to Poldino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria for more than four decades. It has everything you could want from an Italian restaurant – a family feel, succulent wines and plenty of delicious, homely food. Start with its cured meats and bread, continue to seafood spaghetti and finish with a portion of coffeelicious tiramisu. You won’t be disappointed.

Buchanan Bistro

Buchanan Bistro’s artisan pizzas.

Housed in the stunning Woodend Barn in Banchory, Buchanan Bistro is a must visit if you haven’t already been. Its kitchen caters to an array of different tastes. From a homely coffee and scrumptious cake during the cold winter day to an artisan pizza and G&T on its late-opening Friday nights, enjoy colourful, ethically sourced food with gorgeous views and even better company.

The Stag

Beers on tap at The Stag.

Sometimes, nothing beats a bit of pub comfort food and drinks. The Stag on Aberdeen’s Crown Street is hard to beat when it comes to providing that traditional, homely pub feel. Pints, spirits and refreshing cocktails are aplenty. Great for a Saturday soiree soirée or pub lunch with friends, keep an eye out for its daily specials that’ll delight eyes and bellies.

The Albyn

The Albyn, Albyn Place, Aberdeen.

The long-awaited opening of The Albyn restaurant on Albyn Place, Aberdeen, took place last week to the delight of the city’s west end revellers. The former nightspot has been given a new lease of life with its custom designed interiors, fabulous drinks and tantalising food menu. Find out what all the fuss is about and get yourself down as one of its first customers this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]