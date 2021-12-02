Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Get party ready with Bon Accord

In partnership with Bon Accord
December 2, 2021, 1:35 pm
Women outside Christmas market in Aberdeen, near Bon Accord, in party dresses
Evelyn Murray, Emily Findlay, Lesley Taylor and Rosie Lowne strut their stuff.

It’s that time of year when the frocks come out and it’s sequins galore, Christmas parties have finally made a return.

And so to has the clamour to look your best in that little black dress, or whichever outfit you desperately pluck from the back of the wardrobe.

Here at Society, we’re all for re-wearing old clobber, it’s friendly to the environment not to mention your purse.

But for many of us, Christmas party outfits represent a poignant return to some kind of normality.

When was the last time you treated yourself to a shopping day, armed with good pals and those ooos and ahhs as you model outfits in the changing room?

Fear not, Bon Accord has got you covered.

Regardless of age or size, there’s a sassy outfit for everyone with plenty of shops to choose from.

We decided to put Aberdeen’s much loved shopping centre to the test, with four fabulous women who put their day jobs on hold for a festive shoot with a difference.

Meet 26 year old Emily Findlay, who has lived with cancer since she was just 14.

She wanted to find an outfit which would flatter her clothes, with her scars from endless rounds of surgery proudly on display.

53 year old Lesley Taylor, who is an events manager, has always loved clothes, but wanted to find a frock which fell slightly below the knee, without making her feel frumpy.

And our very own society writer, Rosemary Lowne, 36, also wanted her knees covered, after a running accident has left her feeling self conscious.

Last but not least, is the wonderful Evelyn Murray. At 80 years old, Evelyn wanted a stylish get-up, which would flatter her shape and show off her vibrant personality.

Four very different women, all looking for that dream outfit.

And thanks to Bon Accord, our mission was a huge success.

Our first stop was Hobbs, where incredibly helpful staff picked just the right dress for Lesley’s colouring.

It was a classic case of not looking like much on the hanger, until the assistant added a gorgeous sparkling necklace. The Larissa dress in raspberry is priced at £139, teamed with the silver Aria necklace priced at £49.

Woman in a Christmas party red dress from Bon Accord
Lesley wore this stunning red number from Hobbs.

We teamed the look with nude high heels from New Look which came in at £23.99.

For Emily, only sparkle would do, and we found just the ticket at Quiz.

A woman in a Christmas party jumpsuit from Bon Accord
Emily loved the sequins and cinched in waist

A dazzling champagne jumpsuit, with a flattering tie waist and glamorous v neck.

It was also lined, meaning it fitted beautifully and was more than worth the price of £64.99

Quiz also came up trumps with Rosemary’s outfit, a sleek satin dress with a hint of  sparkle on the straps, priced at £54.99

A woman in a Christmas party dress from Bon Accord
Rosie looked sensational in this satin dress from Quizz.

For Evelyn, we headed to M&S, and the only difficulty we had was in choosing an outfit because there were endless options.

After much debate, the winning number was a sheer cream blouse, simply yet oh so elegant, teamed with the most amazing blazer.

A beautiful shade of red and in sumptuous velvet material, it framed Evelyn’s petite figure. With ruched sleeves, it was £69. The blouse cost £29.50, quality pays off.

Evelyn Murray in a Christmas party jacket from Bon Accord
Evelyn Murray looking fabulous

Dogtooth high waisted belted trousers priced at £39.50, paired with glittery trainers (£45)  made for the ultimate look.

There really is something for every style and all under one roof.

Once you’ve found your winning look. there’s no need to panic about makeup. The ‘Beauty Crew in Boots, will have you glowing.

The talented team of six beauty specialists, know as the ‘Beauty Crew’, work across a range of brands from Chanel and Dior to Bobbi Brown and Benefit, to make you look the best version of yourself.

Not only do they offer make-up tutorials, but the beauty specialists can also advise on best products across over 30 brands.

Women celebrating Christmas in Aberdeen
Bon Accord will have you Christmas ready.

Helen Stone, the beauty manager, said their in-store Beauty Studio, has over 30 big brands with new additions including Huda,  Morphe, Kylie by Kylie Jenner, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart.

“We have six beauty specialists in store who are all beauty junkies,” said Helen.
“They are so talented, passionate and they love what they do – they would do make-up all day if they could.

“They just love helping people to feel amazing.”

Working their magic on our ‘real women’ models was beauty specialists Jodie Stuart and Ailsa Dickson.

A woman in a Christmas party dress from Bon Accord
Rosie’s makeup finished her outfit off perfectly.

From red lips and smoky eyes to contouring and brows, both Jodie and Ailsa certainly know their stuff.

As I’m sure you’ll agree, all four models look incredible.

Lippy applied, they even managed to fit in some Christmas shopping, with a supportive nod to local businesses thanks to stalls at The Collective.

And if you want to make a da yo of it, Bon Accord is ideally situated for all the fun of Aberdeen Christmas market, alongside plenty of foodie options on the upper floor.

We had an absolute ball on this shoot, and hope you’ll feel suitably inspired to get your glam on with Bon Accord.

 

