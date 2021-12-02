Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calling Aberdeen and the Shire: Society Awards 2022 launch

By Ellie House
December 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 11:54 am
It's party time for Society Awards, 2022, in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired
It's party time for Society Awards, 2022, in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired

What are you doing in March next year?

Whatever your plans, cancel them at once, because there’s only one place you need to be.

That’s right, Society Awards 2022 in association with Aberdeen Inspired, is where the party is at, and we want you to be there in your best glad rags.

We could not be more excited to reveal that we’re finally back in person, after the pandemic saw us hold a fantastic virtual night last year.

Craig Wilson (the Kilted Chef) owner of Eat at the Green, Udny Green, winner of Restaurant/Cafe of the Year for Society Awards 2020

If three is a charm, then we’re on track for an unforgettable experience; it’s finally time to let your hair down and enjoy the glitz and glam of Society now in its third award year.

The very first Society awards, held in 2019, went out with a bag

Your favourite magazine will be coming to life, from brand new faces on the judging panel to exciting new categories – which reflect what we’ve experienced and how times have changed since the brand first launched.

Society editor, Ellie House, will be on the judging panel

From the Eco award, which reflects upon sustainability, to Newcomer of the Year, don’t hesitate in putting in an application. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

As editor, I want to emphasise, it’s not the size of your business which matters, or even your social media following, although there is a cheeky award for best social media presence.”

It’s your passion, your drive and what you’ve achieved.

Here’s to the women running businesses whilst juggling childcare through various lockdowns.

Here’s to those who changed direction, took a leap of faith and found their dream career with a shed load of obstacles along the way.

The awards could not be a more fitting tribute to those who make the north-east great, the businesses who offer something special – be that in The Granite City or the Shire.

For Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, the night stands as a poignant return to the heart of Aberdeen.

Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired

“Aberdeen Inspired is delighted to be once again partnering with DC Thomson in bringing the Society Awards back to the heart of our city and region,” said Adrian.

These awards continue to showcase the very best that retail and hospitality has to offer in the north-east and we expect many of our fine businesses to get involved and receive the recognition they so richly deserve.”

The Categories:

There’s plenty of categories to choose from, get entering

And over the coming weeks we’ll be catching up with winners from our 2020 event, as well as introducing you to our judging panel.

I cannot wait to personally welcome you, and raise a glass to all you have achieved.

See you soon.

For more information and how to enter, visit the Society Awards online or email becky.hendry@dctmedia.co.uk

Entries close on January 7, 2022.

