Calling Aberdeen and the Shire: Society Awards 2022 launch

What are you doing in March next year?

Whatever your plans, cancel them at once, because there’s only one place you need to be.

That’s right, Society Awards 2022 in association with Aberdeen Inspired, is where the party is at, and we want you to be there in your best glad rags.

We could not be more excited to reveal that we’re finally back in person, after the pandemic saw us hold a fantastic virtual night last year.

If three is a charm, then we’re on track for an unforgettable experience; it’s finally time to let your hair down and enjoy the glitz and glam of Society now in its third award year.

Your favourite magazine will be coming to life, from brand new faces on the judging panel to exciting new categories – which reflect what we’ve experienced and how times have changed since the brand first launched.

From the Eco award, which reflects upon sustainability, to Newcomer of the Year, don’t hesitate in putting in an application. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

As editor, I want to emphasise, it’s not the size of your business which matters, or even your social media following, although there is a cheeky award for best social media presence.”

It’s your passion, your drive and what you’ve achieved.

Here’s to the women running businesses whilst juggling childcare through various lockdowns.

Here’s to those who changed direction, took a leap of faith and found their dream career with a shed load of obstacles along the way.

The awards could not be a more fitting tribute to those who make the north-east great, the businesses who offer something special – be that in The Granite City or the Shire.

For Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired, the night stands as a poignant return to the heart of Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen Inspired is delighted to be once again partnering with DC Thomson in bringing the Society Awards back to the heart of our city and region,” said Adrian.

These awards continue to showcase the very best that retail and hospitality has to offer in the north-east and we expect many of our fine businesses to get involved and receive the recognition they so richly deserve.”

The Categories:

And over the coming weeks we’ll be catching up with winners from our 2020 event, as well as introducing you to our judging panel.

I cannot wait to personally welcome you, and raise a glass to all you have achieved.

See you soon.

For more information and how to enter, visit the Society Awards online or email becky.hendry@dctmedia.co.uk

Entries close on January 7, 2022.