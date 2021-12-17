Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Talk of the Town – Christmas burritos, doughnuts and drinks

By Jamie Wilde
December 17, 2021, 11:45 am
Get hot this Christmas with out Talk of the Town food and drink round up, featuring Tango Turtle's Caribbean jerk chicken.

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.
Fancy adding a bit of spice to your Christmas? We’ve got you covered.

Tango Turtle

Spicy Grilled Jerk Chicken with Lime and Spices.

Aberdeen city centre is home to many vibrant food spots. One of its most colourful has to be Tango Turtle in Little Belmont Street. Serving up some of the best Carribbean food you’ll find in the north-east, try some of its street food style small plates like ackee saltfish and tasty tacos or go all out with its sunshine grill jerk chicken.

Fresh Mex

Cali Burrito.

We all know that feeling… Sundays after a late night before, leaving bed feels like far too much effort. But trust us on this one, Fresh Mex on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill will cure your Sunday blues. Available for takeaway or dine-in, start with a zingy lime Jarritos drink before tucking into a Cali or brand new Christmas burrito with seasoned fries. It won’t disappoint.

Goulash

Traditional Hungarian goulash soup.

Hungarian cuisine may not be at the top everyone’s list of meal choices this weekend. But with top rated Goulash restaurant in Adelphi, Aberdeen, it definitely should be. Goulash’s experienced owners have run their business for more than two decades. Weekend specials and chef specialities are regularly available, but don’t leave without trying its authentic goulash soup to warm your winter belly.

The Bread Guy

The Bread Guy’s sweet treats.

From its central hub in Torry’s Glenbervie Road, The Bread Guy bakery has been delighting locals since opening in June last year. The award-winning business excels in its day-to-day favourites like butteries and world championship shortlisted scotch pies. But with its weekly specials including white Kinder bueno doughnuts and banana, toffee and cream pancakes, you truly can’t go wrong.

Back to Square One

The bar area at Back to Square One.

Back to Square One has to be one of the most aptly named venues in Aberdeen. Situated in 1 Golden Square, the bar and kitchen is beautifully decorated inside with floral themes and greenery creating a lush oasis. The venue launched just last month, so be sure to sample its large drinks selections along with a bite from its appetising food menu.

