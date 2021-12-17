Talk of the Town – Christmas burritos, doughnuts and drinks

Talk of the Town is Society’s round up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

Fancy adding a bit of spice to your Christmas? We’ve got you covered.

Aberdeen city centre is home to many vibrant food spots. One of its most colourful has to be Tango Turtle in Little Belmont Street. Serving up some of the best Carribbean food you’ll find in the north-east, try some of its street food style small plates like ackee saltfish and tasty tacos or go all out with its sunshine grill jerk chicken.

We all know that feeling… Sundays after a late night before, leaving bed feels like far too much effort. But trust us on this one, Fresh Mex on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill will cure your Sunday blues. Available for takeaway or dine-in, start with a zingy lime Jarritos drink before tucking into a Cali or brand new Christmas burrito with seasoned fries. It won’t disappoint.

Hungarian cuisine may not be at the top everyone’s list of meal choices this weekend. But with top rated Goulash restaurant in Adelphi, Aberdeen, it definitely should be. Goulash’s experienced owners have run their business for more than two decades. Weekend specials and chef specialities are regularly available, but don’t leave without trying its authentic goulash soup to warm your winter belly.

From its central hub in Torry’s Glenbervie Road, The Bread Guy bakery has been delighting locals since opening in June last year. The award-winning business excels in its day-to-day favourites like butteries and world championship shortlisted scotch pies. But with its weekly specials including white Kinder bueno doughnuts and banana, toffee and cream pancakes, you truly can’t go wrong.

Back to Square One has to be one of the most aptly named venues in Aberdeen. Situated in 1 Golden Square, the bar and kitchen is beautifully decorated inside with floral themes and greenery creating a lush oasis. The venue launched just last month, so be sure to sample its large drinks selections along with a bite from its appetising food menu.