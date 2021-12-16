Lights on before or after tinsel? Aberdeen stylist shares top Xmas decor tips

An error occurred. Please try again.

Staring at the thin metallic strips of lametta tinsel instantly transports Hazel Williams back in time to happy childhood Christmas memories.

For Hazel, decorating your home at Christmas isn’t about “perfection”, it’s about sprinkling your own kind of magic to create memories that last a lifetime.

This is something that shines through in her work as visual merchandiser, stylist and designer behind some of Aberdeen’s best loved Christmas installations in homes and businesses throughout the city and shire.

“To me Christmas decor is not about it being perfect, it’s all about telling a story which evokes emotions, feelings and warmth,” said Hazel, 44, a mum-of-four from Aberdeen who set up her own business Robin’s Egg over a decade ago.

“I think that’s something that we’ve all taken after the pandemic, that Christmas isn’t about having everything perfect, it’s all about family, being together and memories.”

From the dazzling display at Treehouse, the cafe, home and gift shop in Midmar, to the decadent yet demure decorations at Maryculter House Hotel, Hazel certainly has a gift for bringing out the true spirit of Christmas in buildings.

Top tips

So what are her top tips for decorating our homes this Christmas?

“When it’s your home, I think you want it to reflect your personality so it’s yours and it’s personal to you,” said Hazel.

Before getting started, Hazel says it’s important to think about a colour scheme.

“The colour scheme should be one of your first focal points,” said Hazel.

“Everyone is so different, so it’s important to choose what you like.”

Personal mementos

And as much as shiny new decorations are sure to light up your home, Hazel loves nothing better than digging out old Christmas baubles from days gone by.

“It’s lovely to have personal Christmas decorations that you can pass on that maybe have a story to tell,” said Hazel.

“I’ve got four girls so every year, I dig out this box of four baubles we got from Disneyland years ago and they choose their favourite decoration to hang.

“It may be tacky but the kids love it because there are happy memories attached to that.”

It’s in the so called ‘tacky’ decorations where Hazel finds the most joy.

“People of a certain age will probably remember lametta, the thin strips of metallic that you used to hang on your tree,” said Hazel.

“Well I’m so happy to see that lametta is making a come back because to me it evokes my childhood Christmas.”

The tree

For those who have an artificial tree, Hazel says it’s worth spending a bit of time sorting out the branches.

“With an artificial tree, the first thing I do is go through every layer and make sure all the branches are fluffed up and pulled out properly,” said Hazel.

And whether to put the lights on before or after the tinsel is a question that Hazel is frequently asked.

“I wrap the lights around the tree roughly so I know how much I need and how far they go,” said Hazel.

“Then I switch them on, stand back and squint my eyes so I’m able to see if there are any gaps.

“I like to weave my lights in and out, I don’t like them in a straight line.”

Baubles

Using baubles to create extra depth in your Christmas tree is also easy.

“Don’t be afraid to put baubles on inside branches as well as outside branches so you’re creating depth to your tree so when you look at it,” said Hazel

Special touches can also be added by bringing the outdoors in.

“Recently I was out walking my dog and started foraging so by the time I got back to my car I had a huge armful of branches and pine cones,” said Hazel.

“When I got home I popped them in vases and put them on my mantlepiece.

“It’s a really nice way of bringing nature in.”

Putting your own stamp on garlands and wreaths is also a great way to add character to your home.

“You can buy a wreath and put your own spin on it,” said Hazel.

“Why not use some ribbon to make a bow for it that matches your door colour or a colour that matches your tree or décor.”

Home for Christmas

This Christmas for Hazel is set to be extra special, as her daughter Iona is travelling back home from America.

“Every Christmas Eve since the kids were tiny we put our jammies on and watch Polar Express in front of the fire with hot chocolate,” said Hazel.

“As Iona wasn’t home last year, I sent out a box to her with her jammies in it and some of the bits and pieces.

“So she sat on Facetime and we all watched Polar Express.

“But this year is great because we get her home and it’s so exciting.”

More information on Hazel’s business Robin’s Egg can be found on her Instagram page.